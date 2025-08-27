We know food retail associates and executives are busier than ever, and are also looking for new ways to stay abreast of industry news and happenings. As a more than 100-year-old, trusted source of news and analysis, we thought it was time to take our knowledge and expertise to the next level with a timely, up-to-the-minute look at today’s most important issues in grocery, all in an engaging podcast and video format.

That’s why we’re introducing the Progressive Grocer Today Podcast.

Join Progressive Grocer editors, along with guests from across the grocery industry, for quick but meaningful conversations about the most pressing issues of the day. Guests help break down current events and trends — ranging from tariff pressures and private label to the latest AI updates — and provide the insights you need to support smarter business decisions in today’s food retail ecosystem.

The podcast will debut on Sept. 3, and a new episode will be published every four weeks on such popular podcast platforms as Podbean.

Progressive Grocer Today will complement the Top Women In Grocery Podcast, which will move to a monthly format with this launch.