Institute of Food Technologists Announces New Board President

Industry veteran Peggy Poole succeeds outgoing leader Christopher Daubert
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Peggy Poole IFT
Peggy Poole

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) announced that Margaret “Peggy” Poole, Ph.D., is taking on the role of board president. As of Sept. 1, Poole is the nonprofit scientific organization’s 86th president.

Poole succeeds the departing Christopher Daubert, Ph.D., vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Daubert, who is also a Fellow at IFT, was board president for the past year.

IFT’s new president is a longtime member of the Chicago-based association, first joining the group 45 years ago and serving on its board for the last four years. During her professional career, she worked in key leadership positions at companies including Kraft Foods, Häagen-Dazs, Leprino Foods and Bigelow Tea Co., where she most recently served as vice president of the tea division. Her industry experience includes memberships on other external boards, such as Rutgers University and the University of Massachusetts Department of Food Science.

“Stepping into the role of IFT President is a true honor,” said Poole. “I understand there are challenges and opportunities facing the global food system, and I’m ready to help guide IFT through them. This is a pivotal moment for our community, and I’m excited to lead with clarity, courage, and a focus on advancing food science.”

“Peggy’s depth of expertise, combined with her decades of leadership, have uniquely prepared her to lead IFT. Her passion for mentorship and dedication to our mission will inspire our members and strengthen our impact,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. 

IFT also announced the appointment of Gunnar Sigge, Ph.D., as president-elect of the board. Sigge, an associate professor and head of the Department of Food Science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, was an IFT board member from 2021 to 2024.

