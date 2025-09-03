Institute of Food Technologists Announces New Board President
“Stepping into the role of IFT President is a true honor,” said Poole. “I understand there are challenges and opportunities facing the global food system, and I’m ready to help guide IFT through them. This is a pivotal moment for our community, and I’m excited to lead with clarity, courage, and a focus on advancing food science.”
“Peggy’s depth of expertise, combined with her decades of leadership, have uniquely prepared her to lead IFT. Her passion for mentorship and dedication to our mission will inspire our members and strengthen our impact,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean.
IFT also announced the appointment of Gunnar Sigge, Ph.D., as president-elect of the board. Sigge, an associate professor and head of the Department of Food Science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, was an IFT board member from 2021 to 2024.