Institute of Food Technologists Announces New Board President

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) announced that Margaret “Peggy” Poole, Ph.D., is taking on the role of board president. As of Sept. 1, Poole is the nonprofit scientific organization’s 86th president.

Poole succeeds the departing Christopher Daubert, Ph.D., vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Daubert, who is also a Fellow at IFT, was board president for the past year.

IFT’s new president is a longtime member of the Chicago-based association, first joining the group 45 years ago and serving on its board for the last four years. During her professional career, she worked in key leadership positions at companies including Kraft Foods, Häagen-Dazs, Leprino Foods and Bigelow Tea Co., where she most recently served as vice president of the tea division. Her industry experience includes memberships on other external boards, such as Rutgers University and the University of Massachusetts Department of Food Science.