Instacart Partners With DoubleVerify on Ad Authentication

Grocery technology company Instacart has teamed with DoubleVerify (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, to enable media verification and optimize advertiser performance. The partnership intends to deploy DV’s technology and data to ensure that Instacart video and display ads are viewable by actual people and are safe from fraud/invalid traffic (IVT).

San Francisco-based Instacart works with more than 1,400 retail banners to deliver from 80,000-plus stores. With Instacart Ads, the company aims to help more than 5,500 brands of all sizes sell products via online advertising.

“We are excited to extend DV’s independent measurement on the Instacart Ads platform to ensure that campaigns meet key media quality criteria while maximizing performance for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of New York-based DoubleVerify. “Instacart has been a pioneer in online grocery shopping for over a decade, and this partnership exemplifies the leadership, innovation and trust that both companies have built.”

DV’s quality measurement technology offers Instacart advertisers the following services:

Fraud Protection : DV identifies and protects advertisers from fraud and IVT, ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Verification : DV provides comprehensive viewability verification, determining whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and giving insight into its effect.

“We’re excited to partner with DoubleVerify to provide valuable viewability and IVT authentication to our mutual advertising clients,” noted Tim Castelli, Instacart’s VP of global advertising sales. “As we continue to enhance our advertising solutions, we are committed to delivering measurable value and growth for our brand partners.”

DV and Instacart plan to work on the technical integration for the viewability and IVT verification solutions over the next few months.

Last month, Instacart set a price of $30 a share for its initial public offering, at the high end of expectations, and began trading on NASDAQ.