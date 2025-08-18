Instacart Adds Etsy CEO to Board of Directors

A veteran leader with extensive experience leading marketplace and technology companies, Silverman joined Etsy’s board of directors in November 2016, and has been its CEO since May 2017. Previously, he was executive in residence for venture capital firm Greylock Partners from October 2015 to April 2017, also holding this role from October 2010 through June 2011.

From June 2011 to December 2015, Silverman was president of consumer products and services at American Express. Before joining American Express, he was CEO of Skype from February 2008 until September 2010. From July 2006 until March 2008, Silverman was CEO of Shopping.com, an eBay company, and, prior to that, he held various senior roles at eBay.

Silverman is also the co-founder of digital greeting card platform Evite Inc. and was its CEO from December 1998 until its sale in May 2001. He also serves on the board of directors of restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc. Silverman received a B.A. in public policy from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Along with Silverman, Instacart’s board of directors consists of Rogers; Fidji Simo, CEO of applications at OpenAI and chair and former CEO of Instacart; Victoria Dolan, former CFO of Revlon; Ravi Gupta, partner at Sequoia Capital; Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of REI; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Co.; Michael Moritz, senior advisor to Sequoia Heritage and former partner at Sequoia Capital; Lily Sarafan, co-founder and executive chair of TheKey; and Daniel Sundheim, founder and CIO of D1 Capital Partners.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The company also enables approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.