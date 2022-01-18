Insights from the Fifth Annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery

Webinar Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST

In a Covid world, who is winning the great Retailer Reinvention?



Since 2017, dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index (RPI) has been the mechanism to prepare retailers for the evolving needs of customers, based on insights from over 10,000 U.S. shoppers about what matters to them most when shopping at 60-plus retailers. The fifth annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery (RPI) sheds light on what makes a retail winner, and how the pandemic has impacted consumer shopping behaviors. The newest edition of the RPI also includes additional data sources focused on eCommerce and omnichannel performance, to help retailers position themselves to win more customers than the competition, even as uncontrollable events continue to wreak havoc in the market.



Register now to uncover what matters most to shoppers and learn how America’s top grocers are adapting to changing customer needs in today's fast-evolving and often unpredictable world.