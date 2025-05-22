Inside Lipton Tea's Rebranding

Lipton has been in the tea business for 135 years and took the occasion of International Tea Day this week (May 21) to share how the brand continues to innovate with an eye on the future.

You might say that the legacy company is turning over a new leaf. Lipton unveiled its first brand refresh in more than a decade, a revamp with a modernized visual identity, updated packaging and an expanded product portfolio. The new look continues the signature yellow color scheme and red badge with a contemporary design and tagline that exemplifies its longstanding values, “We Choose Tea.”

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer Names the Best New Products of 2025]

The rebrand encompasses new products, with the launch of English Breakfast and Earl Grey blends. Later this summer, Lipton will roll out a line of fruit and herbal teas and more varieties of lower-sugar and zero sugar iced tea powders.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Racquel Harris Mason, president of Lipton Teas and Infusions, about the drivers behind the new items and the overall rebranding initiatives. “I think today’s consumer wants more choices that are delicious and healthy. They aren’t interested in sacrificing taste for health. They want them both, and they want novelty,” she said.