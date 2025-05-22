Inside Lipton Tea's Rebranding
The fact that Lipton is such a recognized brand is an advantage as the company is making some tweaks and adding more options. “Consumers want to combine tried-and-true ingredients they trust with something that makes it different and interesting. Lipton has trust, and our tea ingredients have a trust, too,” Mason noted.
The rebrand comes as shoppers shift into summer gear. “Fruit and herbal teas have been often consumed hot, but Lipton is known for its delicious iced tea, and these teas taste delicious over ice, too,” Mason shared, adding, “I don’t see anyone else talking about cold herbal teas.”
On a broader level, the rebrand reflects Lipton’s organizational changes, as the company recently moved back to its previous headquarters in Hoboken, N.J., and has worked to improve foundational operational issues over the last year. The Lipton brand was acquired from Unilever in 2022 by CVC Capital Partners and is now owned by Lipton Teas and Infusions.
“Today, what I would tell you is that we know its important to participate in both the premium and mainstream segments. We are focused on tea with multiple brands – we don’t have to pick between them and we want to be accessible,” Mason explained, adding that today’s consumers are looking for more options, whether it’s a type of tea that helps them sleep better or another that is refreshing on a hot day.
As consumers explore more tea options that satisfy their palate and lifestyle, they can enjoy health benefits from tea. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a major update to its definition of “healthy,” officially including 100% tea made from Camellia sinensis for the first time. Many of Lipton’s most popular teas, such as Yellow Label Black Tea, Unsweetened Iced Tea, Cold Brew, Unflavored Green Tea, and the new English Breakfast and Earl Grey, are now officially recognized as a "healthy" part of the daily American diet.
“We are delighted that with this extra stamp of approval to help consumers be even more comfortable with tea,” Mason declared.