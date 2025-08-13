Inside Acosta Group’s Global Growth Engine

Tools Supercharged by Talent

At Acosta Europe, having the right people in the right places is just as important as having the right tools. That was especially clear from visits to several U.K. food retailers, where Acosta Group's expansion strategy was on full display not just as a showcase of tech innovation but also of strategic talent.

"We’ve moved away from being 100% manual, human-led to probably about 70% human and 30% digital," Buck said. "But that 70% still matters a lot, it’s where the brand meets the shopper."

Acosta Europe reps led tours of several stores in which they showcased how they are trained to be brand advocates, tech operators, and data interpreters all in one. At a Tesco store, one Acosta Europe rep revealed how cutting-edge technology, deep data insight, and smart field tactics are transforming how brands compete on the shelf, and win.

Lisa Gild, a regional sales manager for Red Bull at Acosta Europe, explained the entire workflow she uses to drive sales, correct inventory issues, and maximize on-shelf availability.

Every visit begins with a deep dive into data. “We look at the overall store performance as well as an individual SKU analysis,” she explained. “That gives the team objectives going into store — what’s doing really well, what’s growing in sales, and what’s declining.”

With data in hand, Gild uses the 360 app to triage issues quickly. “It gives us options to choose what action we’ve taken to rectify that,” she said. This might include checking the warehouse, adjusting inventory counts, or coordinating with a store manager to place new orders.

Her ability to act quickly is a competitive differentiator, especially as retailers struggle with reduced in-store staffing. “If we’re not selling, that’s our first priority,” she added. “It’s really about making sure that we’re stocked and that any inventory errors are corrected while we’re there.”

Gild demonstrated Acosta Europe’s new image analytics tool developed via an exclusive partnership with Be My Eye, which is being trialed to replace manual auditing. “This is where we are trialing the new AI technology,” she said. “It would essentially replace this element of recording availability.”

Using a simple photo scan, the system processes product presence, placement and compliance. “Once it has processed the photos, it then gives you insights,” she explained. These insights trigger actions to fix things like missing SKUs, out-of-place facings, and even incorrect promotional execution.

The benefit? Less time scanning shelves and more time influencing store teams. “If we can spend more time finding the right person to talk to and get incremental placement – like a pallet in the corner – that’s how we drive more sales,” Gild said.

One of the most powerful aspects of this approach is how fast results are shared. “Red Bull in their head office can see that [scan data] within 10 minutes,” Gild noted. This real-time feedback loop not only improves compliance but allows for mid-campaign adjustments that protect sell-through.

Additionally, the image analytics captures previously difficult to see insights, such as share of shelf.

Retail real estate is competitive, and execution efficiency matters more than ever. Time efficiency is especially critical when balancing audits, stock corrections, planogram checks, and promotional compliance – all in a single visit.