Inside Acosta Group’s Global Growth Engine

U.K. operations showcase retail execution transformation
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer

Complete Coverage

PART 1 OF A 3-PART SERIES

 

Walking into a U.K. supermarket this summer feels like a lot like walking into a U.S. supermarket this summer. Ubiquitous promotional displays, shoppers checking prices or deals on their cellphones while building smaller baskets, and a sparse number of store staff doing whatever they can to win one more incremental sale. 

Whether as a result of economic forces, labor shortages, technology, or myriad other macro influences, the global grocery landscape is undergoing some difficult, seismic changes. But there’s one company in the grocery industry not only keeping pace but leading the way through all of this disruption. 

In just under a decade, Acosta Group has evolved from a North American sales and marketing services powerhouse into a global retail partner with scale, influence and purpose. Progressive Grocer had an exclusive opportunity to visit Acosta Group’s operations in the United Kingdom and see firsthand how its Acosta Europe business – through a focused strategy of acquisition, innovation and integration – has positioned itself as a transformative player across the U.K. retail value chain.

“The best strategies anticipate change in the marketplace," said Lisa Koth, chief strategy officer of Acosta Group and EVP of Acosta Europe, said while sitting for an interview at Acosta Europe’s offices in Woking, a leafy suburb about 25 miles southwest of London. "Brands and retailers have been really challenged over the last several years, and we are constantly tasked with how we can do more for less. So the investments that we're making in technology have allowed us to deliver on that promise for our customers.”

acosta europe
Acosta Europe's offices in Woking, U.K.

From Foothold to Force

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group’s journey in Europe began in 2017 with the acquisition of field sales and retail marketing agency Reach, a move that gave the company its first footprint outside North America. 

"At the time, the thinking was that this would provide us our first foothold out of North America and give us exposure to the broader European markets," Koth said. “The Reach team was pretty far along on some proprietary field technology. We knew in the U.S. that this was going to be something we were going to need to make a significant investment over the next 10 years. That turned out to be true; the Reach team has been a really critical part of our overall growth.”

[RELATED: The 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study]

The natural next step in Acosta Group’s European chapter was to take a look at another U.K. retail solutions company called Dee Set, which it acquired last September. 

“The Dee Set acquisition has allowed us to continue investment into capabilities while also bringing in some additional capability on how we deploy field teams, which aligns our European service model more with our U.S. model and allows us to provide some more flexible solutions to our clients,” Koth said. 

The addition of Dee Set and integration with Reach has brought together Reach’s brand-focused model and Dee Set’s retailer-centric execution capabilities, creating a fully scalable and flexible platform that now spans over 4,500 field professionals.

"Bringing these two businesses together means we can serve our clients more completely," added Andy Buck, managing director of the Reach division at Acosta Europe. "We can now go from concept to shelf across multiple touchpoints in a truly integrated way."

At the core of Acosta Europe's growth is a technology-enabled, people-powered approach to retail. The company has pioneered systems that blend advanced data analysis with field intelligence, allowing reps to act on real-time alerts about inventory gaps, compliance errors, and promotional lapses.

"What we're able to do with data and technology is to actually anticipate where the value is going to be," Koth said. "It removes wasted time spent in a store."

Acosta Europe’s retail intelligence system aggregates multiple data sources, POS, zero-sales reports, and customer-specific promotional calendars into a platform that allows reps to prioritize their time based on financial upside.

lisaacosta
Chef Strategy Officer of Acosta Group and EVP of Acosta Europe Lisa Koth

“Clients today expect us to read the market. They expect us to predict what's the best place to execute, where to put the people, where to put the products, at the right time, delivering irresistible value in the most efficient way,” Buck said. “Clients also really respect data-driven answers, so they're really keen on us not necessarily having all the answers but creating test and learn scenarios, whether it's through a new technology or through a new way of working. They expect us to be at the forefront of that, and we are.”

The company’s U.K. offices are now essentially a Global Technology Hub that is fast becoming a proving ground for transformation across the entire enterprise. Acosta Europe is actively piloting and deploying image recognition tools, predictive analytics, and smart scheduling systems.

"We're really looking at how do we get the right action for the right person at the right moment in time," said Acosta Europe Chief Technology Officer James Read. "Rather than giving someone a dashboard and letting them decide, we want to identify the one thing they should do."

With proprietary tools such as 360 and REapp, Acosta Europe’s reps are no longer reactive, they are proactive influencers of execution outcomes. The result is faster problem resolution, more shelf compliance, and greater returns on time invested.

"This is about turning a workforce into a force multiplier," Buck said. "If we can spend less time auditing and more time influencing, everybody wins."

As significant as the integration of Reach and Dee Set has been operationally, its success has been just as dependent on cultural alignment. Buck and Dee Set Managing Director Greg Phillips say the company’s investment in culture has helped unify disparate teams around a shared purpose: Acosta Europe’s integration into a global group brings knowledge sharing and technical connectivity that local players simply cannot match.

"The U.K. team is an incredibly passionate group," Koth said. "Coming from different legacy businesses, they've built strong relationships with each other and with our clients, and that’s a testament to our culture of openness and accountability."

From cross-functional onboarding to integrated tech stack training, Acosta Group has made talent development central to its transformation. “It’s not just about plugging teams into a new structure,” Phillips explained. “It’s about ensuring they have a clear line of sight to how they’re creating value.”

Koth emphasized this two-way innovation flow: "We’re seeing tremendous synergies in areas like AI and foodservice, where U.K. learnings are influencing group strategy and vice versa."

"There’s a real benefit to being part of a global company that still thinks locally," Buck said. "Our clients benefit from U.S. innovations and we’re exporting what’s working here back across the Atlantic."

acostabuck
Andy Buck, managing director of the Reach division at Acosta Europe

Tools Supercharged by Talent

At Acosta Europe, having the right people in the right places is just as important as having the right tools. That was especially clear from visits to several U.K. food retailers, where Acosta Group's expansion strategy was on full display not just as a showcase of tech innovation but also of strategic talent.

"We’ve moved away from being 100% manual, human-led to probably about 70% human and 30% digital," Buck said. "But that 70% still matters a lot, it’s where the brand meets the shopper."

Acosta Europe reps led tours of several stores in which they showcased how they are trained to be brand advocates, tech operators, and data interpreters all in one. At a Tesco store, one Acosta Europe rep revealed how cutting-edge technology, deep data insight, and smart field tactics are transforming how brands compete on the shelf, and win.

Lisa Gild, a regional sales manager for Red Bull at Acosta Europe, explained the entire workflow she uses to drive sales, correct inventory issues, and maximize on-shelf availability.

Every visit begins with a deep dive into data. “We look at the overall store performance as well as an individual SKU analysis,” she explained. “That gives the team objectives going into store — what’s doing really well, what’s growing in sales, and what’s declining.”

With data in hand, Gild uses the 360 app to triage issues quickly. “It gives us options to choose what action we’ve taken to rectify that,” she said. This might include checking the warehouse, adjusting inventory counts, or coordinating with a store manager to place new orders.

[RELATED: A Modern Food Industry Must Have a Data Strategy]

Her ability to act quickly is a competitive differentiator, especially as retailers struggle with reduced in-store staffing. “If we’re not selling, that’s our first priority,” she added. “It’s really about making sure that we’re stocked and that any inventory errors are corrected while we’re there.”

Gild demonstrated Acosta Europe’s new image analytics tool developed via an exclusive partnership with Be My Eye, which is being trialed to replace manual auditing. “This is where we are trialing the new AI technology,” she said. “It would essentially replace this element of recording availability.”

Using a simple photo scan, the system processes product presence, placement and compliance. “Once it has processed the photos, it then gives you insights,” she explained. These insights trigger actions to fix things like missing SKUs, out-of-place facings, and even incorrect promotional execution.

The benefit? Less time scanning shelves and more time influencing store teams. “If we can spend more time finding the right person to talk to and get incremental placement – like a pallet in the corner – that’s how we drive more sales,” Gild said.

One of the most powerful aspects of this approach is how fast results are shared. “Red Bull in their head office can see that [scan data] within 10 minutes,” Gild noted. This real-time feedback loop not only improves compliance but allows for mid-campaign adjustments that protect sell-through.

Additionally, the image analytics captures previously difficult to see insights, such as share of shelf. 

Retail real estate is competitive, and execution efficiency matters more than ever. Time efficiency is especially critical when balancing audits, stock corrections, planogram checks, and promotional compliance – all in a single visit. 

In-Aisle Opportunities

As in-store execution becomes more digitally measured, it's also becoming more integrated with retail media and shopper marketing initiatives.

"Retail media is huge," Phillips said. "We’re starting to see more collaboration between what happens on shelf and what’s promoted online or at the point of sale. We’re helping clients bridge that gap."

[RELATED: The Quest to Measure In-Store Retail Media]

With regulations and price-matching battles altering traditional end-cap strategies, Acosta Europe’s team is shifting focus to in-aisle displays, basket-building offers, and shopper mission targeting.

"We’re finding ways to help our clients win without needing to rely on big physical features," Buck added. "It’s about optimizing every meter of shelf."

While Acosta Europe is best known for its in-store muscle, the company is increasingly expanding its reach into omnichannel territory. As consumers blend brick-and-mortar and online grocery journeys, the need for connected data strategies has never been more critical.

"You can’t think of online and in-store as separate anymore," Phillips said. "If someone sees a promotion online and it’s not honored in store, or vice versa, that breaks trust. We help close that loop."

The company’s systems integrate data from retailer POS systems, loyalty card promotions, and digital media platforms to provide clients with an end-to-end picture of performance.

"Our goal is to unify the view of the customer, what they see online, what they experience in store, and what promotions are live across each channel," Buck said. "That insight helps brands deliver consistent, high-impact campaigns."

One of Acosta Europe’s strategic goals is enabling challenger brands and mid-tier players to compete more effectively in a highly consolidated market.

"Smaller brands often don’t have the scale to afford dedicated execution," Koth said. "What we offer is a modular, scalable service model that gives them access to world-class execution at a sustainable investment level."

Acosta Europe’s syndicated teams and flexible coverage models allow clients to buy time and services as needed, supporting promotions, NPD launches, and seasonal campaigns without committing to year-round contracts.

"It’s no longer one-size-fits-all," Phillips added. "And that’s how it should be. Retail doesn’t work that way anymore, and neither should field execution."

acostagreg
Dee Set Managing Director Greg Phillips

Prepping for 2030

As Acosta Group builds out its European presence, the focus is on deepening impact, expanding geographies, and scaling innovation. "We’re building a business for the future," Koth affirmed. "And we’re just getting started."

"Our 2030 strategy is ambitious but grounded," Phillips said. "We want to be the strategic partner of choice for every major brand across Europe."

"Everything we’re doing now, from our investments in people to our investments in tech, is with that long-term future in mind," Buck said.

From modular execution to full-service omnichannel activation, Acosta Europe’s value proposition is evolving fast, but always around the same core promise: deliver smarter growth, faster.

"Retail will keep changing," Koth added. "Our job is to make sure our clients are always two steps ahead."

Acosta Europe’s 2030 vision will continue to evolve, but the foundation, people, technology, and performance, is already firmly in place.

