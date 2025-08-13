Inside Acosta Group’s Global Growth Engine
PART 1 OF A 3-PART SERIES
Walking into a U.K. supermarket this summer feels like a lot like walking into a U.S. supermarket this summer. Ubiquitous promotional displays, shoppers checking prices or deals on their cellphones while building smaller baskets, and a sparse number of store staff doing whatever they can to win one more incremental sale.
Whether as a result of economic forces, labor shortages, technology, or myriad other macro influences, the global grocery landscape is undergoing some difficult, seismic changes. But there’s one company in the grocery industry not only keeping pace but leading the way through all of this disruption.
In just under a decade, Acosta Group has evolved from a North American sales and marketing services powerhouse into a global retail partner with scale, influence and purpose. Progressive Grocer had an exclusive opportunity to visit Acosta Group’s operations in the United Kingdom and see firsthand how its Acosta Europe business – through a focused strategy of acquisition, innovation and integration – has positioned itself as a transformative player across the U.K. retail value chain.
“The best strategies anticipate change in the marketplace," said Lisa Koth, chief strategy officer of Acosta Group and EVP of Acosta Europe, said while sitting for an interview at Acosta Europe’s offices in Woking, a leafy suburb about 25 miles southwest of London. "Brands and retailers have been really challenged over the last several years, and we are constantly tasked with how we can do more for less. So the investments that we're making in technology have allowed us to deliver on that promise for our customers.”
The addition of Dee Set and integration with Reach has brought together Reach’s brand-focused model and Dee Set’s retailer-centric execution capabilities, creating a fully scalable and flexible platform that now spans over 4,500 field professionals.
"Bringing these two businesses together means we can serve our clients more completely," added Andy Buck, managing director of the Reach division at Acosta Europe. "We can now go from concept to shelf across multiple touchpoints in a truly integrated way."
At the core of Acosta Europe's growth is a technology-enabled, people-powered approach to retail. The company has pioneered systems that blend advanced data analysis with field intelligence, allowing reps to act on real-time alerts about inventory gaps, compliance errors, and promotional lapses.
"What we're able to do with data and technology is to actually anticipate where the value is going to be," Koth said. "It removes wasted time spent in a store."
Acosta Europe’s retail intelligence system aggregates multiple data sources, POS, zero-sales reports, and customer-specific promotional calendars into a platform that allows reps to prioritize their time based on financial upside.
In-Aisle Opportunities
As in-store execution becomes more digitally measured, it's also becoming more integrated with retail media and shopper marketing initiatives.
"Retail media is huge," Phillips said. "We’re starting to see more collaboration between what happens on shelf and what’s promoted online or at the point of sale. We’re helping clients bridge that gap."
With regulations and price-matching battles altering traditional end-cap strategies, Acosta Europe’s team is shifting focus to in-aisle displays, basket-building offers, and shopper mission targeting.
"We’re finding ways to help our clients win without needing to rely on big physical features," Buck added. "It’s about optimizing every meter of shelf."
While Acosta Europe is best known for its in-store muscle, the company is increasingly expanding its reach into omnichannel territory. As consumers blend brick-and-mortar and online grocery journeys, the need for connected data strategies has never been more critical.
"You can’t think of online and in-store as separate anymore," Phillips said. "If someone sees a promotion online and it’s not honored in store, or vice versa, that breaks trust. We help close that loop."
The company’s systems integrate data from retailer POS systems, loyalty card promotions, and digital media platforms to provide clients with an end-to-end picture of performance.
"Our goal is to unify the view of the customer, what they see online, what they experience in store, and what promotions are live across each channel," Buck said. "That insight helps brands deliver consistent, high-impact campaigns."
One of Acosta Europe’s strategic goals is enabling challenger brands and mid-tier players to compete more effectively in a highly consolidated market.
"Smaller brands often don’t have the scale to afford dedicated execution," Koth said. "What we offer is a modular, scalable service model that gives them access to world-class execution at a sustainable investment level."
Acosta Europe’s syndicated teams and flexible coverage models allow clients to buy time and services as needed, supporting promotions, NPD launches, and seasonal campaigns without committing to year-round contracts.
"It’s no longer one-size-fits-all," Phillips added. "And that’s how it should be. Retail doesn’t work that way anymore, and neither should field execution."