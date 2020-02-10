Innovation, Insights and Intermarche Efforts Detailed

Innovation in food retailing can come from many sources, oftentimes from retailers beyond U.S. borders and startups who are solving business challenges in new ways.

That is the case with Intermarche and Belive.ai, two French companies working together to leverage artificial intelligence and computer vision to improve store operations and reduce costs. While neither company is a household name in the U.S., Intermarche is one of the world’s largest retailers with sales of roughly $34 billion during its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Meanwhile, Belive.ai is a relatively young technology startup that made its debut at the National Retail Federation show in New York in January.

Intermarche operates 2,364 stores in four different formats types of which 1,832 are located in France, a country with 67 million people, a country where it enjoys a leading market position.

Sylvain Pierson serves as head of innovation and transformation for the retailer which is using Belive.ai’s artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to drive operational improvements and customer experience enhancements.

