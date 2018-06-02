Industry Calls for House to Pass Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act

Ahead of the May compliance date for retail establishments to adopt the Food and Drug Administration’s menu-labeling rule, a coalition of grocers, convenience store operators, chain restaurants and retail industry organizations has issued a letter urging the U.S. House of Representatives to vote in favor of the Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act of 2017 (CSNDA), which its proponents say would address problems with the existing rule.

“The retail food marketplace is a diverse one with many different types of retail establishments that use various business models,” noted the letter (see attached file), whose signatories include Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons, Alex Lee, Big Y, Brookshire Grocery Co., Fresh Encounter, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Kroger, K-VA-T/Food City, Martin’s Supermarkets, Meijer, Schnuck Markets, Wakefern Food Corp. and Weis Markets, as well as national and state trade associations Food Marketing Institute, the National Grocers Association and the California Grocers Association, among many others. “FDA wrote the rule essentially for one type of restaurant – those with a static or fixed menu – and ignored all others in the marketplace. The recent FDA guidance was unable to resolve the issues we needed resolved. With the May 7, 2018, compliance date only a few months away, now is the time for Congress to take action and fix the rule.”

The letter went on to refute the “patently untrue” charge of the legislation’s opponents that food retailers were attempting to gain an exemption from the menu-labeling rule, explaining that “[e]very retail establishment covered under FDA’s current rule would remain covered should … CSNDA become law. These covered entities simply would gain needed regulatory flexibility.”

Other “false claims” addressed by the letter were that the bill’s passage would endanger the federal pre-emption that exists under the rule, or that it would cause undue confusion in the marketplace. “CSNDA explicitly maintains the same federal pre-emption that exists under the current rule,” the coalition members wrote. “Due to the flexibility provided by CSNDA, any establishment that already has entered into compliance with the rule as it exists presently would still be in compliance once … CSNDA is law. These retailers would not be required to change anything.”

The letter’s signatories also contended that CSNDA “provides relief from some of the most egregious sections of the existing rule to all retail food establishments, regardless of business model. It eliminates the possibility that store managers would be subjected to felony penalties for inadvertent errors in the calorie disclosures, and protects all covered stores and restaurants from the threat of frivolous litigation. At the same time, the legislation leaves FDA as the ‘cop on the beat’ for compliance. FDA would maintain all the same tools it currently has in other areas of its jurisdiction to seek out true bad actors and those who may wish to avoid the law.”

In encouraging the House to pass the bill, the coalition observed: “Our industries want a national standard for how we disclose the caloric content of the food we sell to our customers. CSNDA will provide that national standard while at the same time ensuring that we are able to do so without undue burdens that ultimately will result in fewer food choices for consumers.”

Groups like the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) remain unpersuaded by such arguments, however, contending that the CSNDA would lead to the “delaying and weakening [of] menu labeling,” and calling on consumers to contact their representatives to urge them to vote against the legislation.

“This bill goes against what the public wants,” asserted Margo G. Wootan the health advocacy group’s VP for nutrition. “Over 80 percent of Americans across all political parties want menu labeling, according to a new January 2018 poll released by CSPI.”

Added Wootan: “While many establishments are already labeling calories or working toward the May implementation date, these industries are lobbying to make it harder for [consumers] to get that nutrition information.”

Introduced in January 2017 by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., CSNDA is scheduled to be voted on this week.