Indoor-Farming Companies Reveal Strategic Merger
Highlights of the transaction are as follows:
National scale and reach. Building on Soli’s existing commercial strength, the combined company will serve 17,000-plus retail locations across the United States, backed by a farm and logistics network designed for regional redundancy and just-in-time delivery.
Clear path to continued growth. With seven nationally distributed vertical farms, the company has the capacity to grow 15 million-20 million pounds of fresh produce annually, meeting current customer demand while enabling retail expansion.
Diversified, high-velocity product portfolio. The combined company will offer a wide range of fresh, clean, ready-to-eat products tailored to the retail, convenience and foodservice channels.
Proven technology and data platform. Integrating engineering, biology and technology to deliver precise environmental control, the Infinite Acres GroLoop platform enables higher yields, better flavor and consistent quality while minimizing input costs, according to 80 Acre Farms. AI-powered insights aim to improve crop optimization, forecasting, inventory planning and distribution, reducing waste and increasing supply chain responsiveness. Soli Organic’s proprietary organic growing system, developed over decades of commercial production, will complement GroLoop’s capabilities.
Operational depth and experience. The integration brings together veteran teams in engineering, plant science, operations and food safety, bolstering the combined company’s technical foundation and ramping up innovation across the network. It additionally unites proven branding, marketing and merchandising capabilities to empower long-term retail growth and customer engagement. According to the businesses, their merger will benefit from strategic investments over the past 18 months, among them a salad dressing line from Reunion Foods, the Israeli biotech company Plantae Biosciences, and facilities and IP from vertical-farming pioneer Kalera, that have beefed up the company’s capabilities and prepared it for further growth.
End-to-end supply chain efficiency. With vertically integrated operations and real-time visibility, the combined company will reduce food waste, boost freshness, and provide consistent, reliable service across the country.
“GroLoop was built to adapt and scale across crops, climates and facility types,” asserted Tisha Livingston, a co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres, the company’s tech-focused subsidiary. “By combining it with Soli's reach, experience and knowledge in agronomy, we’re able to move faster, work smarter and deliver more value across the entire supply chain.”
“I spent the first part of my career helping build some of the most advanced greenhouse systems in the world,” said Ulf Jonsson, a founder of Soli Organic, formerly based in Rockingham, Va., “but we’ve moved beyond what greenhouses can deliver. I’ve said for years, ‘The sun is free, but it’s not worth the cost.’ Vertical farms offer greater consistency, quality and yield. I’m excited about combining two leading technologies to create the system that will define the next generation of indoor agriculture.”
With its growing and distribution capabilities and deep experience in branding, merchandising, and customer service, the combined company aims to provide a steady supply of the cleanest produce in the marketplace, including USDA Organic herbs and salads free from pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants.
New York-based Verbitsky Capital, an independent investment banking boutique, served as financial advisor to Soli Organic during the merger.