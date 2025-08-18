Indoor-Farming Companies Reveal Strategic Merger

80 Acres Farms (pictured) and Soli Organic have merged, forming a combined company that will operate under the 80 Acres Farms name and have its base in Hamilton, Ohio.

80 Acres Farms and Soli Organic have unveiled a strategic merger to form what the businesses called “one of the world’s largest and most advanced indoor-farming networks, bringing together decades of leadership in indoor farming.” The newly formed company, which has projected first-year revenues nearing $200 million, will operate under the 80 Acres Farms name and have its base in Hamilton, Ohio.

“Vertical farming is entering the next phase of business maturity, and it’s about execution, efficiency and results,” noted Mike Zelkind, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of the combined company. “This merger unites two top operators that, together, have the scale, economics and teams to deliver the results that the industry has been waiting for. Both companies have spent decades developing enhanced technology, improving operations and building winning brands. Our value proposition is clear: fresher, better-tasting produce that’s pesticide- and heavy metal-free, locally grown, climate-resilient, and built for shelf life.”

“This merger is a win for forward-thinking retailers and the customers they serve,” observed Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, current co-chairman of Soli Organic and a board member of the combined company. “Retailers today want differentiated products, surety of supply and a compelling story. Given recent trade volatility, indoor agriculture is playing an increasingly important role for retailers. The combined company checks all the boxes: great product quality, increased product portfolio, supply chain resilience, and enhanced customer choice through both vertical farming and field-grown organic products.”

The deal combines 80 Acres Farms’ GroLoop platform, an integrated system of hardware, software and environmental controls designed for precision, automation and scalability across the entire farm network, with Soli Organic’s long-established retail footprint and agronomic expertise, developed over 35-plus years of commercial production.