Independent Grocers Serve Up Fresh Watermelon Ideas

IGA campaign in partnership with the Watermelon Promotion Board features creative recipes.

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has joined forces with the National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) on a second-half 2025 shopper marketing and retailer education campaign created to increase watermelon awareness, drive in-store engagement, and help IGA retailers provide fresh, family-friendly solutions for customers.

Starting this month, the multimedia campaign will make use of IGA’s retail media network, digital circulars and in-store promotions to promote watermelon as a healthy, fun and versatile choice for summer and holiday meals.

The collaboration includes the following elements: