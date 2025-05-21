 Skip to main content

Independent Grocers Meet in Nation’s Capital to Demand Fair Competition

2025 NGA Fly-In kicks off in D.C.
NGA's annual Fly-In for Fair Competition kicked off in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 20.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing independent supermarket operators, began its annual Fly-In for Fair Competition yesterday, uniting industry leaders in the nation’s capital to express their solid support for fair competition in the grocery sector. 

“The Fly-In for Fair Competition is a powerful opportunity for independent grocers to make their voices heard where it matters most — on Capitol Hill,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Through direct engagement with policymakers, our members are championing a more level playing field — one that supports Main Street businesses and strengthens the local communities they serve every day.”

The event kicked off on Tuesday, May 20, with the “Feeding the Nation: USDA Perspectives on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)” session, which featured Jennifer Tiller, chief of staff to the deputy secretary and senior advisor to the secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The session focused on the department’s recent approval of a SNAP restriction waiver, Make America Healthy Again, and EBT skimming.

“SNAP fuels local economies and sustains hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” said Stephanie Johnson, RDN, NGA’s group VP of government relations. “Independent grocers see the real-world impact of this efficient program every day, particularly in rural and low-income areas where a grocery store is often the backbone of the community. We look forward to using what we learned today to educate Congress about how their policies impact independent grocers and the customers they serve.” 

Following the opening discussion, attendees took part in a session led by Johnson and Chris Jones, NGA’s chief government relations officer and counsel, on effective strategies for communicating policy priorities to Congress members. Jen Daulby, CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Congressional Management Foundation, also helped lead the discussion, providing guidance on building meaningful relationships with legislators. 

Attendees also got an exclusive look at the latest data influencing the independent grocery sector during an informative session led by Robert Graybill, president of Baltimore-based FMS Solutions. Graybill presented select findings from the 2024 FMS/NGA “Independent Grocers Financial Study,” highlighting critical financial benchmarks for the industry. The session featured an in-depth analysis of Q1 2025 performance data, covering trends in sales, gross margins, labor costs and shrink. Participants found out more about the operational realities facing independent grocers, as well as best practices from top-performing retailers. The full report will roll out to the public later this year. 

Additionally, at a key time for federal antitrust policy, FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson participated in an exclusive fireside chat to articulate his vision for the agency’s future.

“His remarks highlighted the importance of fair competition and the role of federal agencies like the FTC in leveling the playing field for community grocers,” noted Jones. “NGA members were excited to share their stories about how further antitrust enforcement can help address the market abuse by power buyers and mega-chains that continues to harm independent grocers and their customers.”

The first day ended with a keynote address from Kellyanne Conway, political strategist, best-selling author, and former senior counselor to President Donald Trump. Conway provided insights on policy, advocacy, and the vital role of grass-roots engagement in shaping the future of the independent grocery industry.

Today, 130 independent grocers are heading to Capitol Hill to conduct more than 175 meetings with policymakers. These discussions will zero in on the immediate need for robust antitrust enforcement, preserving sufficient SNAP, and the critical reform of credit card swipe fees to lessen financial burdens on small businesses.

“Independent grocers are heading to Capitol Hill with a clear and urgent message,” observed Jones. “Independent grocers are on the front lines of their communities, and they need policies that foster fair competition, expand food access and ease the financial strain of excessive swipe fees. These meetings are a vital opportunity to ensure lawmakers understand what’s at stake for Main Street businesses across the country.”

