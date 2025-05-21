Independent Grocers Meet in Nation’s Capital to Demand Fair Competition

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing independent supermarket operators, began its annual Fly-In for Fair Competition yesterday, uniting industry leaders in the nation’s capital to express their solid support for fair competition in the grocery sector.

“The Fly-In for Fair Competition is a powerful opportunity for independent grocers to make their voices heard where it matters most — on Capitol Hill,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Through direct engagement with policymakers, our members are championing a more level playing field — one that supports Main Street businesses and strengthens the local communities they serve every day.”

The event kicked off on Tuesday, May 20, with the “Feeding the Nation: USDA Perspectives on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)” session, which featured Jennifer Tiller, chief of staff to the deputy secretary and senior advisor to the secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The session focused on the department’s recent approval of a SNAP restriction waiver, Make America Healthy Again, and EBT skimming.

“SNAP fuels local economies and sustains hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” said Stephanie Johnson, RDN, NGA’s group VP of government relations. “Independent grocers see the real-world impact of this efficient program every day, particularly in rural and low-income areas where a grocery store is often the backbone of the community. We look forward to using what we learned today to educate Congress about how their policies impact independent grocers and the customers they serve.”

Following the opening discussion, attendees took part in a session led by Johnson and Chris Jones, NGA’s chief government relations officer and counsel, on effective strategies for communicating policy priorities to Congress members. Jen Daulby, CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Congressional Management Foundation, also helped lead the discussion, providing guidance on building meaningful relationships with legislators.