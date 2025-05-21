Independent Grocers Meet in Nation’s Capital to Demand Fair Competition
Attendees also got an exclusive look at the latest data influencing the independent grocery sector during an informative session led by Robert Graybill, president of Baltimore-based FMS Solutions. Graybill presented select findings from the 2024 FMS/NGA “Independent Grocers Financial Study,” highlighting critical financial benchmarks for the industry. The session featured an in-depth analysis of Q1 2025 performance data, covering trends in sales, gross margins, labor costs and shrink. Participants found out more about the operational realities facing independent grocers, as well as best practices from top-performing retailers. The full report will roll out to the public later this year.
Additionally, at a key time for federal antitrust policy, FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson participated in an exclusive fireside chat to articulate his vision for the agency’s future.
“His remarks highlighted the importance of fair competition and the role of federal agencies like the FTC in leveling the playing field for community grocers,” noted Jones. “NGA members were excited to share their stories about how further antitrust enforcement can help address the market abuse by power buyers and mega-chains that continues to harm independent grocers and their customers.”
The first day ended with a keynote address from Kellyanne Conway, political strategist, best-selling author, and former senior counselor to President Donald Trump. Conway provided insights on policy, advocacy, and the vital role of grass-roots engagement in shaping the future of the independent grocery industry.
Today, 130 independent grocers are heading to Capitol Hill to conduct more than 175 meetings with policymakers. These discussions will zero in on the immediate need for robust antitrust enforcement, preserving sufficient SNAP, and the critical reform of credit card swipe fees to lessen financial burdens on small businesses.
“Independent grocers are heading to Capitol Hill with a clear and urgent message,” observed Jones. “Independent grocers are on the front lines of their communities, and they need policies that foster fair competition, expand food access and ease the financial strain of excessive swipe fees. These meetings are a vital opportunity to ensure lawmakers understand what’s at stake for Main Street businesses across the country.”