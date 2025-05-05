Independent Grocers Head Industry Fight Against Proposed SNAP Cuts

In its official issue brief, NGA delved further into the economic consequences of reducing SNAP benefits, including weaker local economies and greater pressure on community grocers already operating with razor-thin margins. Further, according to the association, many independent grocers operate and process SNAP benefits in areas where they’re the only fresh food retailers within a reasonable distance, so the proposed cuts would undermine this crucial function and endanger American jobs.

“NGA proudly recognizes that SNAP is more than an anti-hunger program — it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses, strengthens communities and supports neighbors during times of need,” added Johnson.

Despite its stance on the current proposed cuts, NGA asserted that it “supports thoughtful, targeted reforms to SNAP and stands ready to work with congressional leaders and the Trump administration to ensure SNAP remains effective and efficient.”

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, in addition to state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.