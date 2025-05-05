 Skip to main content

Independent Grocers Head Industry Fight Against Proposed SNAP Cuts

NGA meets with congressional leaders to defend key nutrition program
The National Grocers Association (NGA), the Washington, D.C.-based trade organization representing the independent grocery sector, has emerged as a leader against a congressional proposal to slash funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by 20%, which the association contends would significantly affect both food access and U.S. workers.

As part of that fight, NGA, along with other industry groups, met this past week with representatives of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to express the independent grocery industry’s view of the proposed cuts and their potential impact on millions of low-income Americans and the local grocers from which they buy.

“At the heart of every independent grocer across the nation is a simple but powerful belief that no American should go hungry,” noted Stephanie Johnson, a registered dietitian and NGA’s group VP for government relations. “With this core value in mind, we are urging Congress to limit SNAP funding cuts during the reconciliation process. Independent grocers, particularly those in rural and underserved communities, are essential partners in delivering SNAP benefits. Cutting SNAP would harm the most vulnerable Americans and threaten the viability of community grocery stores that are depended upon by their local economies and neighborhoods.”

In its official issue brief, NGA delved further into the economic consequences of reducing SNAP benefits, including weaker local economies and greater pressure on community grocers already operating with razor-thin margins. Further, according to the association, many independent grocers operate and process SNAP benefits in areas where they’re the only fresh food retailers within a reasonable distance, so the proposed cuts would undermine this crucial function and endanger American jobs. 

“NGA proudly recognizes that SNAP is more than an anti-hunger program — it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses, strengthens communities and supports neighbors during times of need,” added Johnson.

Despite its stance on the current proposed cuts, NGA asserted that it “supports thoughtful, targeted reforms to SNAP and stands ready to work with congressional leaders and the Trump administration to ensure SNAP remains effective and efficient.”

The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, in addition to state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.

