Independent Grocers Applaud FTC’s Enforcement of Robinson-Patman Act
Although the FTC’s enforcement action pertains only to the alcohol marketplace, the law’s revival signals to the wider retail industry that antitrust laws created to protect competition and consumers should be abided by, according to the association, which has long held that large national grocery chains’ “unchecked buyer power exacerbates food price inflation, contributes to acute product shortages, and restricts access to fresh food for countless American communities that once featured and depended upon bustling Main Street businesses.”
“Grocery consolidation has made it extremely challenging for independent, family-run supermarkets to compete, as national chains have been allowed to illegally demand special pricing and treatment from suppliers for decades,” said NGA Chief Government Relations Officer and Counsel Chris Jones. “By enforcing Robinson-Patman, the FTC is simply upholding good law, honoring Congress’ intent to level the playing field between local Main Street businesses and powerful Wall Street interests.”
Earlier this week, the independent grocery community used the occasion of the termination of the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons to urge federal legislators and FTC commissioners “to enforce and strengthen antitrust protections to ensure a fair marketplace for independent grocers and their customers.”