Independent Grocers Applaud FTC’s Enforcement of Robinson-Patman Act

Independent grocers have expressed their support of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) 3-2 vote to restore enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act (RPA), an antitrust law that the independent grocery sector maintains will level the playing field for small-and-midsize businesses. The RPA prohibits price discrimination when competing buyers buy items in similar quantities or volumes.

According to the National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry, enforcement of the law “is a significant step toward ensuring that all retailers and wholesalers have equal access to discounts, enhancing retail price competition and ultimately expanding opportunities for all American consumers to enjoy lower prices, no matter where they shop.” The Washington, D.C.-based group has long pushed for RPA enforcement, arguing that it will help reduce food costs for U.S. consumers by extending discounts to more retailers, thereby strengthening competition between national chains, which the NGA calls “power buyers” in this context, and independent grocery stores.