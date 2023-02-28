Increasing Grocery Revenue and Loyalty through Mobile Order Ahead Strategies

Webinar Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET

Regional grocers always want to provide the highest level of customer service. However, many grocers are utilizing their same ecommerce solution for their deli/bakery/floral and catering departments. The reality, though, is that prepared food departments are a completely different beast than the standard ecommerce experience of adding predefined products to a shopping cart. That’s because shoppers want the ability to customize their cakes and sandwiches as well as the flexibility of placing orders 24-48 hours in advance.



Another common struggle for grocers is the labor management of prepared food orders;

Are the departments overwhelmed with orders during rush hour?

Can online ordering options be toggled on and off by day of week or hour?

Can menu options be managed /edited in real time if there are no more pickles?

Join industry veteran Linda Wakim to discover how your grocery chain can raise the bar on mobile order ahead!