IGA, RSA America Providing Cutting-Edge Tech to Independent Grocers
“Our mission has always been to empower local grocers with the same technology that big-box retailers use, but without the heavy cost or complexity,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of Inverness, Ill.-based RSA America. “By teaming up with IGA, we’re taking that mission to a national scale, helping independent retailers future-proof their businesses and deepen customer relationships with every transaction.
“Technology adoption is no longer optional,” continued Achanta. “This partnership with IGA means thousands of independent retailers now have a clear, supported path to driving growth with proven and essential digital tools.”
Founded in 1926, Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance consists of more than 7,500 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries.