IGA, RSA America Providing Cutting-Edge Tech to Independent Grocers

Alliance’s retailers to gain access to loyalty, digital promo, e-commerce, analytics and retail media solutions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
IGA Plus Augusta GA Main Image
A new partnership between IGA and RSA America aims to make it easier for independent grocers to compete with national chains through smart, scalable and affordable technology.

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and RSA America, a digital transformation and retail technology partner for grocers, have formed a strategic partnership, under which the alliance’s retailers will have complete access to RSA America’s advanced suite of marketing and technology platforms encompassing loyalty, digital promotions, e-commerce, analytics and retail media. These resources are designed to boost sales, improve margins and streamline operations without the need for expensive hardware or complex installations. 

The partnership aims to make it easier for independent grocers to compete with national chains through smart, scalable and affordable technology. RSA America’s platform offers such AI-powered tools as AutoPilotai for advanced analytics and BrandAiQ for enhanced digital content and promotions with CPG brands. All of the applications can be deployed in-market within 12-16 weeks, and, according to RSA America, are proven to deliver strong ROI and measurable business impact.

“At our core, the Independent Grocers Alliance is committed to providing independent grocers with the tools, resources and partnerships to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape,” noted IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier. “We’re pleased to introduce RSA America as a new partner in that mission, as they bring a similar commitment to serve independent grocers with their decade-plus of experience supporting retailers with data-informed customer marketing solutions. The addition of RSA complements the strong network of partners we already work with and reflects our ongoing effort to broaden the support available to store owners to drive success across our industry.”

“Our mission has always been to empower local grocers with the same technology that big-box retailers use, but without the heavy cost or complexity,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of Inverness, Ill.-based RSA America. “By teaming up with IGA, we’re taking that mission to a national scale, helping independent retailers future-proof their businesses and deepen customer relationships with every transaction.

“Technology adoption is no longer optional,” continued Achanta. “This partnership with IGA means thousands of independent retailers now have a clear, supported path to driving growth with proven and essential digital tools.”

Founded in 1926, Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance consists of more than 7,500 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and 25-plus countries. 

