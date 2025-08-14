Hy-Vee Partners on New Health Insurance Benefit for Employers

Some workers in Des Moines, Iowa, will soon be able to access a health insurance plan from Hy-Vee Health and Oscar Health.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is beefing up its health care offerings with a landmark health insurance plan in partnership with Oscar Health. Hy-Vee Health with Oscar will allow employers to offer their employees access to concierge care at an affordable fixed price.

The partnership brings together Hy-Vee’s network of retail pharmacies, grocery stores, and concierge primary and urgent care through Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care, with Oscar’s insurance experience and technology solutions.

“Our mission at Hy-Vee is making lives easier, healthier, and happier – and we are taking that commitment to the next level through our partnership with Oscar,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “Together, our teams are bringing a health care solution to the greater Des Moines community that meets the needs of every lifestyle and budget.”

[RELATED: Who Are America’s Best Food Retailers for 2025?]

The plan will be available to 400,000 employees in greater Des Moines, Iowa, through their employer on the individual marketplace starting Nov. 1, with coverage effective Jan. 1.