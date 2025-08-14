 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Partners on New Health Insurance Benefit for Employers

Plan will initially be available to businesses in Des Moines, Iowa
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Mother with little girl leaving waiting room lobby to attend consultation and diverse group of people sitting in row. Examination support for medical checkup visit with registration. Tripod shot.; Shutterstock ID 2185665815
Some workers in Des Moines, Iowa, will soon be able to access a health insurance plan from Hy-Vee Health and Oscar Health.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is beefing up its health care offerings with a landmark health insurance plan in partnership with Oscar Health. Hy-Vee Health with Oscar will allow employers to offer their employees access to concierge care at an affordable fixed price.

The partnership brings together Hy-Vee’s network of retail pharmacies, grocery stores, and concierge primary and urgent care through Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care, with Oscar’s insurance experience and technology solutions.

“Our mission at Hy-Vee is making lives easier, healthier, and happier – and we are taking that commitment to the next level through our partnership with Oscar,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “Together, our teams are bringing a health care solution to the greater Des Moines community that meets the needs of every lifestyle and budget.”

[RELATED: Who Are America’s Best Food Retailers for 2025?]

The plan will be available to 400,000 employees in greater Des Moines, Iowa, through their employer on the individual marketplace starting Nov. 1, with coverage effective Jan. 1. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Benefits include:

  • Top-rated specialists: Direct access to the best specialists at MercyOne.
  • Low-cost medications: Affordable prescriptions available at Hy-Vee pharmacies.
  • One-on-one support: Dedicated team of Oscar Care Guides to find the right care and understand benefits.
  • $0 care at Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care clinics: Unlimited access to primary care, 24/7 urgent care, labs, x-rays, select medications and more, all at no cost.
  • A cart full of perks: Hy-Vee rewards for everyday savings on groceries, in-store health and nutrition support, and more.

“Finding the right healthcare coverage should be as easy as buying milk at Hy-Vee,” said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “We are shaping the future of healthcare for consumers and employers. Everyone deserves healthcare that is affordable, convenient, and simple. Our partnership reflects the innovation we are driving in the individual market to exceed expectations across the country.”

According to the companies, employer-backed coverage in the individual market can save businesses 20% to 30%, while employees can save between $500 and $1,000 per year. They plan to bring the benefit to more markets over time.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds