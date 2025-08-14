Hy-Vee Partners on New Health Insurance Benefit for Employers
Benefits include:
- Top-rated specialists: Direct access to the best specialists at MercyOne.
- Low-cost medications: Affordable prescriptions available at Hy-Vee pharmacies.
- One-on-one support: Dedicated team of Oscar Care Guides to find the right care and understand benefits.
- $0 care at Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care clinics: Unlimited access to primary care, 24/7 urgent care, labs, x-rays, select medications and more, all at no cost.
- A cart full of perks: Hy-Vee rewards for everyday savings on groceries, in-store health and nutrition support, and more.
“Finding the right healthcare coverage should be as easy as buying milk at Hy-Vee,” said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “We are shaping the future of healthcare for consumers and employers. Everyone deserves healthcare that is affordable, convenient, and simple. Our partnership reflects the innovation we are driving in the individual market to exceed expectations across the country.”
According to the companies, employer-backed coverage in the individual market can save businesses 20% to 30%, while employees can save between $500 and $1,000 per year. They plan to bring the benefit to more markets over time.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.