How the Right Data Drives Grocery Success

Webinar Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST

When it comes to getting an accurate picture of how customers are engaging with products in-store, written feedback goes only so far. Even the most detailed retail audits leave plenty of gaps in visibility for stores and retailers in terms of a real-time view into the customer journey. Join Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta, Carol Fleishman, Senior Business Development Executive at Premise, and Ryan Furey, Solutions Consultant at Premise, for a discussion on Quick Capture Retail Audits: real-time photographs from customers around the world leveraged to provide an accurate, instant view into stores globally.



During this webinar, you’ll learn: