How Rebuilt Harris Teeter Store in North Carolina Reflects a Shared Spirit of Resilience

When Hurricane Helene tore through Western North Carolina, the storm and its resulting floodwaters left a string of destroyed structures in its wake, including a Harris Teeter store in Hendersonville, N.C. Eight months after that devastating weather event, the grocer is welcoming shoppers back to a newly-built location.

The Harris Teeter at 636 Spartanburg Highway officially opens on June 10. The grand opening will include food tastings, live music and special bar events and the festivities will be far cry from the immediate aftermath of the storm when the business had to close due to safety concerns and damage.

The revival of this store is a testament to the resilience of the community and the industry, said a company spokesperson. “The reaction and response from the community has been such an incredible reminder of why Harris Teeter says, ‘We are in food with love’ – the relationships and connections to community members and customers are truly what matter,” Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations, told Progressive Grocer in an interview.

Robinson said that the rebuilding effort was buoyed by support across the Harris Teeter and Kroger organizations as well as the community at large. “The strength and steadfastness we witnessed throughout the rebuilding process has been inspiring in Western North Carolina,” she added. “From Day One that we had to close the store, it was never a question of if we would reopen but how quickly and safely we could make it happen to serve the Western North Carolina community.”