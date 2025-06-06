How Rebuilt Harris Teeter Store in North Carolina Reflects a Shared Spirit of Resilience
The fact that grocery stores are crucial community hubs, where people stock up ahead of time, get water and other essentials after weather events and come back to for their everyday needs, is also exemplified in this effort.
“It represents our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We understand that our role as a neighborhood market goes far beyond providing groceries – we are a part of the fabric of the community,” she added, noting that the store’s pharmacy operated as a mobile unit after the storm and that Harris Teeter donated more than $1 million in food and funds to the community support recovery efforts.
The new store, serving shoppers on the sunniest of days in the summer, was designed with several features that reflect the needs of modern customers. The market offers store-made pizzas, Murray’s Cheese, fresh-cut fruit, full-serve floral and other products and services to elevate the shopper experience.
Although customers will enjoy new amenities and a broad assortment, they can also encounter some familiar team members. “Our valued associates have bene with us every step of the way. When the store closed for those who wanted to remain with Harris Teeter, w were able to offer them opportunities at nearby locations. We are happy that a lot of the community will see some friendly faces they remember at this store now,” Robinson said.
Ahead of the grand reopening, Harris Teeter honored first responders who were instrumental in the recovery. Working with partner Coca-Cola, Harris Teeter delivered goodie bags containing Coke and Harris Teeter products, along with $250 gift cards to first responder stations throughout Hendersonville and Asheville.
Back in 1960, grocers W.T. Harris and Willis L. Teeter teamed up to open grocery stores in North Carolina. Today, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates and operates more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. The food retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., whose nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4. on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America