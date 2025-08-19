How Much Is Tariff Anxiety Affecting Consumers and Retailers?

“If you think about use of aluminum in packaging, whether that’s a can or foil, it has a real impact on the overall cost of the good even if the food item inside is not impacted by tariffs,” pointed out Harig.

Dr. Ricky Volpe, associate professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Calif., provided some additional context during the briefing, using the example of a cinnamon raisin bagel made with cinnamon and wheat flour as ingredients that are primarily imported.

“If 50% of a bagel is subject to an average 18% tariff, then the total expected increase in the cost of making a bagel will be 9% to 10% of the production cost, which is not insignificant. These food companies are really operating on low margins, and so that’s a cost increase that will likely to be transmitted through the chain,” he said, noting that there are possible substitutions that may curb some increases.

While sensitivities around prices and tariffs are contributing to uncertainty among consumers, retailers and CPGs, shoppers continue to demonstrate an ability to adjust to volatility. For example, although 66% of shoppers told FMI that they are concerned about grocery prices and only 41% expect their household finances to be better off one year from now, they are, by and large, managing.

“Despite challenges, consumers tell us they still feel in control of food spending – three out of four consumers retain that feeling of control over grocery choice,” relayed Harig.

Such resilience is important, as other market factors have the potential to impact prices that are still elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. Harig cited potential supply chain disruptions caused by wildfires, extreme weather events, energy prices and animal disease outbreak, among other issues.

“It’s very important for us to keep in mind that these tariffs, aren’t happening in laboratory or a vacuum and they have the potential to exacerbate some of the other issues affecting food production and prices in the U.S.,” Volpe pointed out.

As an organization, FMI reiterated its commitment to helping industry stakeholders and the government provide a stable environment within the often-complex food system, sale and consumption of foods and beverages.

“FMI and the food retail industry share the Administration’s commitment to strengthening American jobs, revitalizing domestic manufacturing and supporting consumers’ grocery budgets,” said Harig.