03/24/2021
How Grocers Can Win The Loss Prevention War
Webinar Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
The disruption food retailers experienced during the pandemic touched all areas of operations, including loss prevention and asset protection. New challenges emerged and existing ones intensified thanks to the growth of e-commerce, increased organized retail crime and rapid adoption of frictionless store experiences such as self checkout. However, retailers are fighting back with new approaches and new tools to win the loss prevention war. Join Progressive Grocer and industry leaders in the space as we share insights and explore:
- The current state of loss prevention/asset protection, top threats and methods of deterrence to bolster the bottom line.
- How the rise of e-commerce and usage of third party delivery services are impacting shrink.
- The surge of self-checkout and best practices to thwart theft.
- New technologies, tools and techniques to reduce loss.