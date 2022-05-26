How Grocers Can Use the Future of First-Party Data to Prosper in the Present

Webinar Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

After two years of pandemic and economic exhaustion, consumers are looking to grocers to overcome supply chain disruptions and deliver more connected and streamlined omnichannel experiences. First-party data is the key to these improved experiences, but to be effective, grocers need to deploy new intelligence solutions that enable them to collaborate more efficiently with their supplier partners to create a more personalized customer experience whether they be in the physical, digital or social aisle.



Join Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta and Scott Swanson, co-founder and CEO of Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, as we discuss: