How Grocers Can Supercharge Profits With Personalization
Webinar Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT
Grocers today are facing myriad challenges as consumers adopt new shopping habits and global events impact supply chains and inflation. In a recent survey, Upside found that 53% of grocers say that supply chain challenges and related costs are their biggest challenges in Q2. At the same time, 54% of grocers say that acquiring new customers is their No. 1 priority.
Smart grocers are turning to personalization to address both sides of this equation.
Join Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta, Upside VP of Retail Tyler Renaghan, and Upside Head of Merchant Analytics Erol Danon for a discussion of how personalization can help grocers leverage the opportunities during this inflationary time.
In this webinar you will learn:
- How personalized promotions allow grocers to profitably target new customers and win additional wallet share from existing customers
- How personalization finds the meeting point between your available margin and capacity
- How cashback drives profitable customers to your door and encourages larger basket sizes