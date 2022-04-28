How Grocers Can Supercharge Profits With Personalization

Webinar Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT

Grocers today are facing myriad challenges as consumers adopt new shopping habits and global events impact supply chains and inflation. In a recent survey, Upside found that 53% of grocers say that supply chain challenges and related costs are their biggest challenges in Q2. At the same time, 54% of grocers say that acquiring new customers is their No. 1 priority.



Smart grocers are turning to personalization to address both sides of this equation.



Join Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta, Upside VP of Retail Tyler Renaghan, and Upside Head of Merchant Analytics Erol Danon for a discussion of how personalization can help grocers leverage the opportunities during this inflationary time.



In this webinar you will learn: