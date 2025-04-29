 Skip to main content

How Giant Co. Gives Back to Its Communities

Grocer releases annual impact report that highlights commitment to neighbors in 2024
In partnership with Feeding America, The Giant Co., including its Martin's banner, donated 10.4 million meals to help eliminate hunger in surrounding communities, according to the grocer's latest community impact report.

The Giant Co. has issued its fourth annual community impact report, spotlighting its 2024 corporate social responsibility initiatives focusing on its purpose of uniting families for a better future in the communities it serves. 

“While much changes in the grocery business year over year, The Giant Co.’s commitment to serving others and giving back to our neighbors remains a constant,” noted John Ruane, president of The Giant Co. “In 2024, once again, our efforts were centered around areas where we can make the greatest impact: eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives, healing the planet, promoting well-being, and fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. With this focus, we’re able to help connect families, create healthier communities and grow local neighborhoods.”

Among the highlights of the community impact report are:

  • In collaboration with Feeding America, 10.4 million meals were donated to help eliminate hunger in surrounding communities.
  • With its customers, almost $1 million was raised in support of local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Additionally, 10,000 backpacks filled with school products and gift cards were donated to area students.
  • Through its Healing our Planet grant program with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, $100,000-plus was awarded to support planting more than 3,000 trees across Pennsylvania.
  • The Giant Co.’s registered dietitians connected with more than 85,000 consumers through 230-plus virtual wellness classes, and the grocer’s pharmacy teams helped administer more than 165,000 vaccinations.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

