How Giant Co. Gives Back to Its Communities

The Giant Co. has issued its fourth annual community impact report, spotlighting its 2024 corporate social responsibility initiatives focusing on its purpose of uniting families for a better future in the communities it serves.

“While much changes in the grocery business year over year, The Giant Co.’s commitment to serving others and giving back to our neighbors remains a constant,” noted John Ruane, president of The Giant Co. “In 2024, once again, our efforts were centered around areas where we can make the greatest impact: eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives, healing the planet, promoting well-being, and fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. With this focus, we’re able to help connect families, create healthier communities and grow local neighborhoods.”