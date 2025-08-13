 Skip to main content

How Fixtures Help Retailers Win at the Shelf

Fixturing that spans shelving units, racks, tables, bins and gondolas can engage a shopper in those all-important – and near-instant – points of decision
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Schweitzer’s display
Schweitzer’s display elements are on show in an Edeka store of the future.

As competition continues to ramp up across the omnichannel, grocers are looking to differentiate their businesses through in-store experiences. Inviting atmospheres and shoppable layouts include a variety of elements that serve both practical and aesthetic purposes, including physical features used to organize departments and display products.

Indeed, fixturing that spans shelving units, racks, tables, bins and gondolas, along with other components like cooling systems, are more than a backdrop in today’s store environment. These elements can engage a shopper in those all-important – and near-instant – points of decision. 

“In the design phase, fixture planning is one of the most important components of laying out a grocery store,” asserts Alex Bingham, an architect and associate with multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell, in Austin, Texas, which has worked with a wide variety of retailers around the United States and the world. “Well-designed fixture plans guide shoppers through the store, promote exploration and increase exposure to products, and lead to higher impulse buys and cross-selling opportunities.”

That point is underscored by Robb Northrup, director, marketing and communication at siffron, a Twinsburg, Ohio-based retail merchandising fixture and display company. “Optimizing shelf space is about more than just fitting product — it’s about presenting it in a way that attracts attention, drives purchase behavior and enhances the overall shopping experience,” he explains. 

As Northrup points out, grocers can elevate the brick-and-mortar experience by creating clean, organized visual displays; presenting items clearly using adjustable angles; and incorporating clear signage and dividers to define categories.

Cushing Terrell
This Hyannis, Mass., Whole Foods Market was designed with Cushing Terrell.

Today, those tasked with store design can choose from a growing array of fixture options and create layouts that can vary from store to store. For example, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market takes the greater community into consideration when determining how to set up its stores.

“We don’t have cookie-cutter stores,” Christina Minardi, EVP, growth and development at Whole Foods and EVP of worldwide growth and development at Amazon, told Progressive Grocer during an episode of the Top Women in Grocery podcast. “We spend a lot of time to get to know the communities that we’re in, and then design the store to fit in well.”

That approach is echoed by Matthäus Streitberger, head of operations North America at Schweitzer, a Naturns, Italy-based design and shopfitting company that has worked with Whole Foods on several store designs, including the new Daily Shop concept.

“In today’s competitive grocery market, differentiation hinges on creating captivating store environments with well-designed spaces and smart fixtures,” Streitberger says. “A key strategy is highlighting local products, as this builds strong community connections and appeals to consumer demand for authenticity.”

When setting out to create satisfying surroundings for shoppers, retailers and their design and equipment partners should take several factors into consideration. “There are two different mindsets when it comes to fixtures,” Bingham explains. “The first is providing a highly adaptive fixture that can facilitate different arrangements and sizes of a product, where the fixture disappears into the background, and the product takes center stage. The second is a visual storytelling fixture that reflects a company’s brand through materials, colors and design, highlighting unique product offerings.”

Fixtures
Schweiter works with retailers such as Whole Foods (left) to create thoughtful fixturing and seamless customer flow.
Form Meets Function at the Shelf

In addition to drawing customers into a space and putting displays in the best possible light – sometimes literally – grocers are adding fixtures that enhance their own operations. Increasingly, assortment and labor play a role in those installations.

“The proliferation of SKUs, driven by growing consumer demand for variety and personalization, creates significant complexity at shelf level,” says Northrup, noting that more product types are vying for limited space and straining labor as workers strive to keep up with new launches and seasonal items. 

In this environment, he adds, maintaining cleanliness becomes more challenging, especially when fixtures must be disassembled or relocated to clean effectively, which risks planogram disruption or noncompliance. To solve some of these issues, siffron offers a lightweight shelving system called ModoShelf that features tool-free adjustability, antimicrobial tiles, angled shelves, and well merchandisers that eliminate the need for unsightly liners or bulky wire racks. Integrated accessories, such as dividers, fencers, inventory blockers and lighting, can streamline product presentation and make stocking easier for employees, according to Northrup.

Trion’s WonderBar system
Trion’s WonderBar system allows grocers to display more items.

Craig Weiskerger, director of sales and marketing at Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based Trion Industries, agrees that fixturing choices are made based on both form and function. “With more products competing for attention than ever before, shelf space has never been more valuable,” he affirms. Trion offers several solutions for retailers, including a system that helps them gain 30% more facings within their current retail footprint.

According to Weiskerger, Trion’s WonderBar system can be installed by retrofitting current gondolas, and is easily deployed throughout the store, including refrigerated cases, meat departments, produce sections, dry foods, coffee aisles, general merchandise, and more. Trion also works with grocers to add a ZipTrack merchandising system to create runs of neatly organized products with adjustable lanes, as well as an expandable wire tray for long-term merchandising within frozen food areas.

Meanwhile, technology is increasingly influencing the choice of store fixtures as grocers seek to maximize resources and reach. “We’re also seeing the integration of technology into fixtures with interactive displays, digital signage, automated checkout systems and sensor-enabled shelving,” Bingham observes. “These innovations increase engagement with the customer and provide additional convenience.”

Trion’s ZipTrack system and adjustable merchandising display
Trion’s ZipTrack system (top) and adjustable merchandising display serve multiple purposes.

The Value of Versality

The need to optimize surroundings to meet shoppers’ needs at a particular moment in time is reflected in the recent emphasis on modular fixtures. Elements include tables and bins that can be rotated or updated. Some stores, including forward-thinking markets in Europe, even change their displays by daypart, to showcase certain items that might be appealing at dinnertime on a weeknight versus a weekend stock-up trip. 

Schweitzer specializes in such modular designs. “Grocers can further stand out by promoting their own-brand or private label products through flexible displays, which create unique selling points,” Streitberger says. “These adaptable spaces, supported by versatile fixtures, can be used as dynamic ‘pop-ups’ for seasonal offerings or special occasions, ensuring the store consistently feels fresh and engaging to customers.”

He adds: “Beyond traditional dry fixtures, we incorporate self-serve and serviced fresh fixtures that beautifully showcase produce and deli items, enhancing the visual appeal and ease of shopping in these high-value departments. This focus on flexible fresh fixturing, as championed by Schweitzer, allows for rapid merchandising adjustments, ensuring products are always presented optimally to drive sales at the right time of the day.”

Carefully planned fixtures
Carefully planned fixtures guide customers through the Hyannis, Mass., Whole Foods.

Versatility is built into other fixture types, too. For example, Jasper, Ga.-based Royston LLC recently launched a front end merchandiser from Southern CaseArts that includes both ambient and refrigerated temperatures in one unit. The system can be integrated into existing checkout lanes to create appealing grab-and-go areas. 

Putting the “Eco” Into Store Ecosystems

Over the past several years, retailers and equipment providers and designers have taken sustainability into account when determining what fixtures to use in a setting.

“Some of the biggest impacts we can have in terms of sustainability are with our lighting selections and refrigeration systems,” Bingham notes. “We’re seeing IECC codes decreasing power usage and increasing lighting controls to respond to daylight, dim and auto shut-off, and, wherever possible, we’re designing with the goal of reducing energy and increasing control when it comes to lighting choices.”

Frozen and refrigerated areas also reflect this emphasis, with traditional refrigerants being replaced with lower global-warming potential (GWP) products. According to Bingham, “This is being implemented for many of our current projects, and we expect to see more and more adoption with the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) act, enacted in 2020.” 

Fixtures
Today’s grocers seek fixtures with built-in versatility, like this front end merchandiser.

