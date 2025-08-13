How Fixtures Help Retailers Win at the Shelf
Form Meets Function at the Shelf
In addition to drawing customers into a space and putting displays in the best possible light – sometimes literally – grocers are adding fixtures that enhance their own operations. Increasingly, assortment and labor play a role in those installations.
“The proliferation of SKUs, driven by growing consumer demand for variety and personalization, creates significant complexity at shelf level,” says Northrup, noting that more product types are vying for limited space and straining labor as workers strive to keep up with new launches and seasonal items.
In this environment, he adds, maintaining cleanliness becomes more challenging, especially when fixtures must be disassembled or relocated to clean effectively, which risks planogram disruption or noncompliance. To solve some of these issues, siffron offers a lightweight shelving system called ModoShelf that features tool-free adjustability, antimicrobial tiles, angled shelves, and well merchandisers that eliminate the need for unsightly liners or bulky wire racks. Integrated accessories, such as dividers, fencers, inventory blockers and lighting, can streamline product presentation and make stocking easier for employees, according to Northrup.