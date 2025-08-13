How Fixtures Help Retailers Win at the Shelf

Schweitzer’s display elements are on show in an Edeka store of the future.

As competition continues to ramp up across the omnichannel, grocers are looking to differentiate their businesses through in-store experiences. Inviting atmospheres and shoppable layouts include a variety of elements that serve both practical and aesthetic purposes, including physical features used to organize departments and display products.

Indeed, fixturing that spans shelving units, racks, tables, bins and gondolas, along with other components like cooling systems, are more than a backdrop in today’s store environment. These elements can engage a shopper in those all-important – and near-instant – points of decision.

“In the design phase, fixture planning is one of the most important components of laying out a grocery store,” asserts Alex Bingham, an architect and associate with multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell, in Austin, Texas, which has worked with a wide variety of retailers around the United States and the world. “Well-designed fixture plans guide shoppers through the store, promote exploration and increase exposure to products, and lead to higher impulse buys and cross-selling opportunities.”

That point is underscored by Robb Northrup, director, marketing and communication at siffron, a Twinsburg, Ohio-based retail merchandising fixture and display company. “Optimizing shelf space is about more than just fitting product — it’s about presenting it in a way that attracts attention, drives purchase behavior and enhances the overall shopping experience,” he explains.

As Northrup points out, grocers can elevate the brick-and-mortar experience by creating clean, organized visual displays; presenting items clearly using adjustable angles; and incorporating clear signage and dividers to define categories.