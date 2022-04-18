How On-Demand Insights Can Drive a Winning Grocery Strategy

Webinar Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT

On May 12, join us for a discussion on how to use on-demand insights from shoppers for a winning grocery strategy. With the right approach, you can create unique grocery experiences by leveraging consumer trends and shopper behavior to adjust your business accordingly.



Ryan Furey, Solutions Consultant, will be diving into four areas of your business — customer journey, customer engagement, retail execution, and competitive intelligence — that can be easily optimized through the real-time insights collected first-hand from shoppers.



In addition, we will be running a task specifically for this webinar on competitive intelligence. We will run through our findings and walk through what potential changes businesses can make based on these kinds of insights about what competitors are doing differently.



To register, just enter your info and we look forward to seeing you then!



During this webinar we’ll walk through: