How Category Management Has Changed Forever

Webinar Date: Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT

Everything about shopper behavior, retail operations and e-commerce changed during the pandemic. Category management changed too, often in profound ways with long-term implications, as exclusive new research shows. Precima, a Nielsen IQ company, and Coresight Research surveyed 110 global retailers and consumer goods companies recently and uncovered fresh insights into best practices, innovative partnering processes and new requirements for category management success in a world of accelerating e-commerce growth.



For a first look at the exclusive research and insight into what’s next for category management, join Progressive Grocer, Ken Fenyo, president of research and advisory, Coresight Research, and Martin Black, director for EMEA partnership development at Precima, as we explore:

How the category manager role has evolved and the impact on decision-making.

The top pain points hindering effective retailer/supplier collaboration.

What winning with category management looks like in the age of digital grocery.

Top technology trends driving process improvement and optimal decision-making.

A look ahead at the new non-negotiables of category management success.

A new era of category management in grocery retail has arrived. For a look at how, why, and what’s ahead, join the conversation on March 15.

Speakers