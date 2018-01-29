How Better Shopper-Centric Collaboration Can Help You Grow

Date: Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 11:00 am ET

Retailers and manufacturers are looking for new ways to compete in a sustainable way. To do this they need to understand and satisfy shopper needs better than the competition but for too long they haven’t been able to find the right formula to collaborate in the most effective way. With all the current turmoil in the marketplace, it is now time for both trading partners to come together with a renewed focus on working together to best satisfy shopper needs.



The right data and insights need to be shared in the right way to build trust. New business processes need to be built to enable joint business planning. And manufacturers need to be able to align their considerable people and financial resources with the needs of the specific shoppers that shop in their retail trading partner’s stores.



Precima, recently commissioned research with Forrester Consulting to survey US retail and CPG professionals to better understand the state of shopper-centric collaboration.



Join us for this informative webinar to learn:

The current state of collaboration and why it needs to change

The barriers to enhanced collaboration and how to overcome them

The path towards greater shopper-centric collaboration

The business value that can be realized from enhanced collaboration

