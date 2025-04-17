How ALDI Brings Summer Adult Beverages to Market

Arlin Zajmi is director of national buying for adult beverages at ALDI.
Many new items rolled out on April 11 fall under the hot RTD category, including Belluccini Buck’s Fizz Orange Pomegranate Sparkling Cocktail for $5.99, Zarita Pink Lemonade for $9.99 a bottle, and Resting Brunch Face Mango Cocktail for $5.99.
“We are trying to acquire the younger generation, who are gravitating toward this category. The category is approachable – it’s flavor forward and colorful, and it’s a space that we’ve been investing in for some time. In the last five years, we’ve grown this category almost three times and last year, this space grew 40% for us,” Zajmi reported.
[RELATED: How DTC Sales and Regulations Are Changing the BevAlc Landscape]
Seltzers, which have proven a boon to the adult beverage category, are also represented in the store brand seasonal mix at ALDI. Here, too, flavors are bolder, with a Fieldcraft Mango Dragonfruit Fruited Seltzer and Fieldcraft White Peach Strawberry Fruited Seltzer, each $7.99 a pack, and a Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Punch Variety Pack for $12.99; the flavor comes courtesy of 15% to 30% real fruit ingredients.
“The idea was to create this extra-fruited hard seltzer and we are doing unique flavor combinations,” Zajmi pointed out.
In the similarly-growing cider category, ALDI customers can pick up some Wicked Grove Blueberry Hard Cider for $8.99 a pack.
“Wicked Grove is the No. 2 cider brand behind Angry orchard – we have a big following behind this brand,” he said of ALDI’s private label hard cider line.