How ALDI Brings Summer Adult Beverages to Market

Mango Dragonfruit Hard Seltzer is just one of heavily-fruited RTD beverages now on shelves at ALDI for summer.

As warm weather season rolls around, ALDI’s Arlin Zajmi isn’t just thinking about what a consumer might want to drink at a particular moment in summer. He’s thinking about all of the moments.

The many moments of summer, from holidays like Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Fourth of July to celebratory occasions such as weddings and graduations to everyday outdoor fun, provided inspiration for ALDI’s director of national buying for adult beverages as he began to curate the summer 2025 assortment.

“When we were developing the 25 items for summer, I had this vision: a massive cooler,” Zajmi told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview in which he showcased some of the latest products. “You can fill that cooler up with every demographic, occasion and friend group.”

Such a cooler may be stocked with low-ABV drinks for people who may want something milder to imbibe as well as higher-ABV beverages for others who are seeking that kind of experience. Variety also extends to the type of adult beverages served up in summertime, including different forms of beer, seltzers, wine and the increasingly popular ready-to-drink cocktails.

“I think this whole space is occasion based. We have different sizes and packaging, we want to make it approachable for whatever occasion it may be. We were thoughtful in our assortment to make sure that we have a selection for you at the right price point,” Zajmi explained.

Accordingly, ALDI’s summer adult beverage lineup is eclectic. The 25 new offerings for this year are available under different private label brands and drink types, but have common denominator of value, vibrant packaging and flavor-forward taste. “I have the coolest job,” Zajmi agreed with a laugh. “It’s exciting to work on something that consumers are voting on with their wallets and giving feedback on.”