Houchens Food Group Names COO
Born and raised in the Carolinas, Shillinglaw graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science degree.
“Brian has a proven track record of building and supporting teams to achieve excellence in profitable operations,” said HTG President Greg Rush. “His people-first approach to leadership is well aligned with our HFG culture.”
Over the next several weeks, Shillinglaw will conduct comprehensive visits across HFG’s 15-state operational footprint, meeting with employee-owners and immersing himself in the company’s diverse operations. He will officially assume the role of COO in October 2025.
Bowling Green, Ky.-based HFG serves customers through a network of in-house and franchised brands such as IGA, Price Less, Crossroads, Food Giant, Slim Chickens, Subway and Sonic. A subsidiary of Houchens Industries, the 100% employee-owned company is No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. .