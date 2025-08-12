 Skip to main content

Houchens Food Group Names COO

Brian Shillinglaw’s retail experience spans Winn-Dixie, Rouses, Harris Teeter and Target
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Houchens Food Group Brian Shillinglaw Main Image
Brian Shillinglaw

Houchens Food Group Inc. (HFG) has appointed Brian Shillinglaw to be its COO, effective Monday, Aug. 4. Shillinglaw brings to his new position more than 24 years of leadership experience in grocery retail, particularly in the areas of merchandising, operations and human resources. 

Over the course of his career, Shillinglaw has held key operational roles at such well-known grocery retailers as Winn-Dixie and its parent company, Southeastern Grocers; Rouses, Harris Teeter; and Target Corp. His leadership encompasses managing store operations, overseeing large multistate regions and developing growth strategies for independent grocers.

In his most recent role, Shillinglaw led Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Seasons Kosher Supermarkets, the largest kosher supermarket chain in the United States, where he improved operational efficiencies and drove business expansion. Further, as a managing partner of Houma, La.-based CTW, a consulting and management firm for independent grocers, he helped various chains optimize their P&L performance and long-term growth strategies. 

Born and raised in the Carolinas, Shillinglaw graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science degree. 

“Brian has a proven track record of building and supporting teams to achieve excellence in profitable operations,” said HTG President Greg Rush. “His people-first approach to leadership is well aligned with our HFG culture.”

Over the next several weeks, Shillinglaw will conduct comprehensive visits across HFG’s 15-state operational footprint, meeting with employee-owners and immersing himself in the company’s diverse operations. He will officially assume the role of COO in October 2025. 

Bowling Green, Ky.-based HFG serves customers through a network of in-house and franchised brands such as IGA, Price Less, Crossroads, Food Giant, Slim Chickens, Subway and Sonic. A subsidiary of Houchens Industries, the 100% employee-owned company is No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. . 

