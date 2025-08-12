Houchens Food Group Names COO

Houchens Food Group Inc. (HFG) has appointed Brian Shillinglaw to be its COO, effective Monday, Aug. 4. Shillinglaw brings to his new position more than 24 years of leadership experience in grocery retail, particularly in the areas of merchandising, operations and human resources.

Over the course of his career, Shillinglaw has held key operational roles at such well-known grocery retailers as Winn-Dixie and its parent company, Southeastern Grocers; Rouses, Harris Teeter; and Target Corp. His leadership encompasses managing store operations, overseeing large multistate regions and developing growth strategies for independent grocers.

In his most recent role, Shillinglaw led Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Seasons Kosher Supermarkets, the largest kosher supermarket chain in the United States, where he improved operational efficiencies and drove business expansion. Further, as a managing partner of Houma, La.-based CTW, a consulting and management firm for independent grocers, he helped various chains optimize their P&L performance and long-term growth strategies.