The Hidden HVAC Threat Grocers Can’t Ignore

Spring and early summer bring warmer temperatures, longer days, and — for grocery operations across much of the United States — a pesky, often-overlooked HVAC threat: cottonwood tree fluff.

This fluffy white material, technically known as seed tufts or cotton, is released by cottonwood trees in late spring to early summer. While it may look harmless floating through the air or accumulating along fences and sidewalks, cottonwood fluff can pose a serious problem when it comes to refrigeration and HVAC systems, especially commercial condenser coils.

How Cottonwood Fluff Harms Cooling Equipment

Cottonwood fluff is lightweight and fibrous, making it especially prone to getting pulled into outdoor air intake systems. Commercial refrigeration units and rooftop HVAC systems often rely on condenser coils to dissipate heat. These coils require constant, unobstructed airflow to function properly. When cottonwood fluff begins to blanket the coils, airflow is restricted and the system’s efficiency can quickly plummet.

Here’s what happens:

Reduced airflow: Cottonwood acts like a blanket over the condenser coils, trapping heat and blocking fresh air from circulating.

Decreased cooling efficiency: As airflow drops, the equipment has to work harder to maintain the same level of cooling, increasing energy usage and driving up utility costs.

System strain and damage: Over time, continued operation under these strained conditions can cause compressors to overheat or fail prematurely, resulting in expensive repairs and unplanned downtime.

Food safety risks: For grocery stores, these issues can directly threaten temperature-controlled environments such as display cases, walk-in coolers and frozen storage — potentially compromising food safety and quality.

These impacts are particularly problematic during peak summer months, when equipment is already under high demand, and any performance dip can be costly.

Where the Problem Hits the Hardest

Grocery stores with rooftop condenser units are especially vulnerable. Stores located in regions where cottonwood trees are common — such as the Southwest, Midwest, Great Plains and many parts of the Northeast — tend to see the worst impact, but drifting fluff can travel significant distances.

Compounding the issue, cottonwood fluff doesn’t just float in — it also sticks. Once lodged in a coil or screen, it doesn’t easily blow away. Instead, it mats down with moisture and dirt, forming a stubborn barrier that can only be removed with proper cleaning.