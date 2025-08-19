Hershey Names Chief Human Resources Officer

The Hershey Co. has appointed Natalie Rothman as its chief human resources officer (CHRO). She joins the legacy CPG from Inspire Brands, where she was also CHRO.

Reporting to CEO Kirk Tanner, Rothman will leverage her 25-year human resources leadership background that also includes a top HR role at Advance Auto Parts, where she led comprehensive business transformation efforts. During her career, she has guided workforces across diverse industries, including consumer products, retail, food service, automotive and beauty.

She is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bar and the Human Resources Policy Association. In addition, she currently serves on the boards of Udemy and Pearce Services.

"We are excited to welcome Natalie to Hershey," said Tanner. "Her proven track record of transforming HR functions at major organizations, combined with her deep expertise in developing talent and inspiring thriving cultures, makes her the ideal leader to advance our people strategy. Natalie's experience preparing companies for significant growth milestones will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our position as a leading snacking company."

It's been a big week for Tanner, too. He officially stepped into the CEO position on Aug. 18, succeeding the retiring Michele Buck. Progressive Grocer honored Buck in 2022 with Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer award.