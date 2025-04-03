Hershey to Buy LesserEvil Snack Brand

The Hershey Co. is adding to its snack portfolio. The iconic CPG announced that it plans to acquire the healthy snack company LesserEvil.

Less is more, it seems, for Hershey as the company diversifies its offerings to include more organic snacks made with better-for-you ingredients. The Danbury, Conn.-based LesserEvil was founded in 2004 by Michael Sands, the late actor Gene Hackman and CNBC host Jim Cramer and was sold in 2011 to Wall Street trader Charles Coristine, who is the CEO. Currently, the company offers a range of products such as Organic Popcorn, Organic Space Balls, Moonions, Paleo Puffs and Power Curls, among others; its 2024 revenue reportedly hit $165 million.

Hershey will fold this brand into its stable of other salty snack brands that include SkinnyPop, Dot’s Homemade Pretzels and Pirate’s Booty.