Hershey to Buy LesserEvil Snack Brand

CPG continues to broaden its healthy snack offerings
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
LesserEvil produces several varieties of healthy snacks, including puffs, popcorn and "Moonions."

The Hershey Co. is adding to its snack portfolio. The iconic CPG announced that it plans to acquire the healthy snack company LesserEvil.

Less is more, it seems, for Hershey as the company diversifies its offerings to include more organic snacks made with better-for-you ingredients. The Danbury, Conn.-based LesserEvil  was founded in 2004 by Michael Sands, the late actor Gene Hackman and CNBC host Jim Cramer and was sold in 2011 to Wall Street trader Charles Coristine, who is the CEO. Currently, the company offers a range of products such as Organic Popcorn, Organic Space Balls, Moonions, Paleo Puffs and Power Curls, among others; its 2024 revenue reportedly hit $165 million. 

Hershey will fold this brand into its stable of other salty snack brands that include SkinnyPop, Dot’s Homemade Pretzels and Pirate’s Booty. 

“Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions,” said Michele Buck, Hershey’s president and CEO. “This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs.”

According to the Hershey, Pa.-based CPG, LesserEvil’s leadership team will stay on to lead the brand’s manufacturing operations and commercial model. “LesserEvil has always been built on a foundation of clear purpose, constant innovation, and a deep commitment to our people — fostering a vibrant culture rooted in mindfulness and better-for-you snacking using organic ingredients,” remarked Coristine. “Joining a company that shares our passion for responsible business, giving to a cause greater than oneself, and long-term vision makes this an incredible opportunity for our brand and our team. Hershey’s century-long legacy of excellence creates not just strategic alignment but a true cultural home where we can continue to grow and make an impact.”

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Hershey continues to focus on the snack side of its business. In March, the company tapped Stacy Taffet to serve as chief growth officer. She is tasked with driving growth across the snacks portfolio that now includes LesserEvil’s lineup.

