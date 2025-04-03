Hershey to Buy LesserEvil Snack Brand
“Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions,” said Michele Buck, Hershey’s president and CEO. “This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs.”
According to the Hershey, Pa.-based CPG, LesserEvil’s leadership team will stay on to lead the brand’s manufacturing operations and commercial model. “LesserEvil has always been built on a foundation of clear purpose, constant innovation, and a deep commitment to our people — fostering a vibrant culture rooted in mindfulness and better-for-you snacking using organic ingredients,” remarked Coristine. “Joining a company that shares our passion for responsible business, giving to a cause greater than oneself, and long-term vision makes this an incredible opportunity for our brand and our team. Hershey’s century-long legacy of excellence creates not just strategic alignment but a true cultural home where we can continue to grow and make an impact.”
The deal is expected to close later this year.
Hershey continues to focus on the snack side of its business. In March, the company tapped Stacy Taffet to serve as chief growth officer. She is tasked with driving growth across the snacks portfolio that now includes LesserEvil’s lineup.