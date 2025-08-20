 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation Established

Organization will mount community-focused initiatives across market area
In its inaugural initiative, the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation joined forces with Olive Crest to raise funds to aid children and families in crisis.

Ethnic and Hispanic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has launched the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation. According to the company, its newly established philanthropic arm “is committed to enriching lives and empowering the communities in which HGG operates by advancing education, promoting health and wellness, and supporting disaster relief efforts.” 

“At Heritage Grocers Group, we take pride in being an integral part of the communities we serve and are deeply committed to giving back in meaningful ways that create a lasting impact,” noted Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation. “Through this foundation, we are deepening our commitment to creating comprehensive and holistic programs that uplift and transform lives for a better tomorrow.”

In its inaugural initiative, the foundation joined forces with Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network to raise more than $105,000 to aid children and families in crisis. Customers across HGG’s portfolio of stores, which encompasses Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Markets, took part in an in-store fundraising campaign by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All proceeds directly benefited programs that provide safety, healing and hope to at-risk children.

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation also has direct oversight of the Cardenas Markets Foundation and Manos y Corazones Unidos, the philanthropic arm of El Rancho Supermercado, and it supports the Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

Ontario, Calif-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

