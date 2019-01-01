Featuring added carrots and butternut squash, Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies ingredients that parents can feel good about without diminishing the classic ketchup taste that kids want. The product boasts 25% added vegetables, 25% less sugar than regular Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and no high-fructose corn syrup. To drive awareness of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies, the iconic brand has kicked off a comprehensive marketing campaign across PR, social, digital, and in-store. The 19.5-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $4, while the 31-ounce bottle goes for a suggested $5.75.