Harris Teeter’s Tammy DeBoer to Kick Off Grocery Impact Event

One thing’s for sure: Omnichannel grocery has been in a steady state of flux since the start of the 2020s. Following a rapid, pandemic-fueled acceleration, e-grocery sales slowed 7% in July 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus grocery shopping survey.

That said, e-grocery is and will remain a core part of food retailing. Evolving market trends are expected to re-shape, rather than replace, online buying. For example, while safety and convenience drove up digital purchases during the pandemic, new research from 84.51° found that in today’s inflationary market, saving money is the No. 2 reason for pickup/delivery. Consumers are shopping around in more physical and digital spaces to get better deals and also cut down on unplanned purchases.

To help sort out evolving trends in this space, the reimagined Grocery Impact event, presented by Progressive Grocer in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 7-9, kicks off with insights from Harris Teeter President Tammy DeBoer. In her session on Riding the Omni Grocery Wave on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., DeBoer will address the changing state of omnichannel grocery. Among other topics, she will share the importance of leadership and culture in making a positive difference in the ways people browse and buy.

With more than 30 years of diverse retail experience, DeBoer has a keen understanding of consumers and the dynamic food retailing industry. In her role as president, she leads the strategic growth and development of Harris Teeter, a division of Kroger. Before joining Harris Teeter in 2020 to head up the operations, merchandising, marketing, finance, human resources and information systems functions, she was EVP and chief merchandising officer at Family Dollar Stores, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc.

DeBoer is a Top Women in Grocery winner for 2023, recognized for her achievements at the executive level.

A stellar group of presenters will join DeBoer at this year's Grocery Impact. Other confirmed speakers include Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market; Brad Brookshire, CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.; and Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods. Throughout the three-day event, leaders from Kroger, Lidl, Hy-Vee and other leading grocery businesses will also share their secrets to transformation, operating models and how to navigate the ups and downs of a hyper-competitive market. DeBoer and hundreds of other Top Women in Grocery winners will be honored at the TWIG gala on Nov. 9.