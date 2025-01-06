H Mart to Open New Stores in Massachusetts and Illinois
Asian supermarket chain starts the new year in growth mode
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Also this month, H Mart will become part of the grocery landscape in Urbana, Ill., near the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Residents and students can check out the store at 220 N. Broadway Avenue on Jan. 16, right before classes resume for the second semester.
H Mart is on the move in other parts of the country, too. Later this year, outposts are expected to open in Orlando, Fla., Dublin, Calif., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities.
Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates in 15 states. The company is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.