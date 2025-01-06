H Mart to Open New Stores in Massachusetts and Illinois

New H Mart stores are ready to open this month in Somerville, Mass., and Urbana, Ill.

January isn’t a quiet period for Asian grocery chain H Mart, which is set to unveil two stores this month.

First up: a location in Somerville, Mass., northwest of Boston. The H Mart at 240 Elm Street in that city will welcome shoppers at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9. “H Mart isn’t just your go-to for essentials — we’re packed with exciting new product lines to fuel your growing passion for food, housewares, and more,” the retailer declared in a recent Facebook post.

[RELATED: Trader Joe’s Confirms 2025 Growth Plans]

During the grand opening, new and current loyalty card members with a valid email address will get a free Thermos mug and customers who spend more than $30 can get a free reusable bag. Shoppers can also score deals on a variety of offerings, including orders of fried tofu and burdock kimpap for $1 with a $50 purchase.