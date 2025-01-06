 Skip to main content

H Mart to Open New Stores in Massachusetts and Illinois

Asian supermarket chain starts the new year in growth mode
Lynn Petrak
New H Mart stores are ready to open this month in Somerville, Mass., and Urbana, Ill.

January isn’t a quiet period for Asian grocery chain H Mart, which is set to unveil two stores this month. 

First up: a location in Somerville, Mass., northwest of Boston. The H Mart at 240 Elm Street in that city will welcome shoppers at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9. “H Mart isn’t just your go-to for essentials — we’re packed with exciting new product lines to fuel your growing passion for food, housewares, and more,” the retailer declared in a recent Facebook post.

During the grand opening, new and current loyalty card members with a valid email address will get a free Thermos mug and customers who spend more than $30 can get a free reusable bag. Shoppers can also score deals on a variety of offerings, including orders of fried tofu and burdock kimpap for $1 with a $50 purchase. 

Also this month, H Mart will become part of the grocery landscape in Urbana, Ill., near the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Residents and students can check out the store at 220 N. Broadway Avenue on Jan. 16, right before classes resume for the second semester.

H Mart is on the move in other parts of the country, too. Later this year, outposts are expected to open in Orlando, Fla., Dublin, Calif., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities.

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates in 15 states. The company is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

