H Mart Bringing Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine to Shoppers

H Mart, North America’s leading Asian grocery retailer, has revealed a new integration with NationsBenefits, a supplemental benefits and health care fintech solution provider. Enrolled health plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Flex Card at all H Mart stores to buy fresh produce, specialty ingredients and over-the-counter wellness items that align with their cultural food traditions.

Backed by NationsBenefits’ real‑time Basket Adjudication Service, the H Mart integration permits members to redeem their supplemental benefits at checkout for foods that are part of their culture. The seamless process instantly validates each purchase, helping individuals adhere to their personalized nutrition plans and wellness goals while providing the flavors and ingredients they want.

“At NationsBenefits, we know that culturally relevant foods are integral to both health outcomes and daily life,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Our partnership with H Mart makes it easier for members to access the ingredients they trust, right in their neighborhoods, reinforcing preventive care and long-term well-being.”