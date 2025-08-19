H Mart Bringing Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine to Shoppers
A randomized trial found that participants receiving nutrition education and meal plans that reflect their cultural preferences were 40% more likely to stick to recommended dietary changes than those taking part in standard programs.
“At H Mart, we believe that culture begins at the table,” said H Mart President Brian Kwon. “Through our partnership with NationsBenefits, we are helping customers care for their health while staying connected to their identity and traditions. This collaboration marks a meaningful step toward real change for the communities we serve.”
The largest international supermarket chain in America, Lyndhurst, N.J.-based H Mart operates more than 100 stores across 18 states, as well as five modern warehouse centers and processing facilities. The company offers a full assortment of Asian groceries, along with a broad range of everyday essentials. H Mart is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.