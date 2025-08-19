 Skip to main content

H Mart Bringing Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine to Shoppers

Asian grocery retailer teams with NationsBenefits
Thanks to NationsBenefits’ real‑time Basket Adjudication Service, H Mart now permits members to redeem their supplemental benefits at checkout for foods that are part of their culture.

H Mart, North America’s leading Asian grocery retailer, has revealed a new integration with NationsBenefits, a supplemental benefits and health care fintech solution provider. Enrolled health plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Flex Card at all H Mart stores to buy fresh produce, specialty ingredients and over-the-counter wellness items that align with their cultural food traditions. 

Backed by NationsBenefits’ real‑time Basket Adjudication Service, the H Mart integration permits members to redeem their supplemental benefits at checkout for foods that are part of their culture. The seamless process instantly validates each purchase, helping individuals adhere to their personalized nutrition plans and wellness goals while providing the flavors and ingredients they want. 

“At NationsBenefits, we know that culturally relevant foods are integral to both health outcomes and daily life,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Our partnership with H Mart makes it easier for members to access the ingredients they trust, right in their neighborhoods, reinforcing preventive care and long-term well-being.”

A randomized trial found that participants receiving nutrition education and meal plans that reflect their cultural preferences were 40% more likely to stick to recommended dietary changes than those taking part in standard programs. 

“At H Mart, we believe that culture begins at the table,” said H Mart President Brian Kwon. “Through our partnership with NationsBenefits, we are helping customers care for their health while staying connected to their identity and traditions. This collaboration marks a meaningful step toward real change for the communities we serve.”

The largest international supermarket chain in America, Lyndhurst, N.J.-based H Mart operates more than 100 stores across 18 states, as well as five modern warehouse centers and processing facilities. The company offers a full assortment of Asian groceries, along with a broad range of everyday essentials. H Mart is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

