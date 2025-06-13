 Skip to main content

H-E-B Signs $15M Deal With Cold-Storage Provider

Agreement with Westore Frozen covers 7,000+ pallet positions dedicated to frozen produce storage and distribution
H-E-B has signed an agreement with Westore Frozen, a provider of frozen and refrigerated storage solutions.

Texas-based grocer H-E-B has signed a $15 million, three-year agreement with Westore Frozen, a leader in cold storage and logistics. The deal covers more than 7,000 pallet positions dedicated to frozen produce storage and distribution.

"Since our roots run deep in Texas, we are excited to expand our relationship with the No. 1 Texas grocery retailer, H-E-B," said Omri Shafran, CEO of Houston-based Westore Frozen. "This partnership represents our continued commitment to innovation, service excellence and supporting the growing needs of leading retailers."

Dima Menin, president of Westore Frozen, added: "We Store Frozen is managing thousands of SKUs and over 200 types of food products. The ability to keep everything in-house, right here in Texas, will provide much more variety and better options for the citizens of Texas."

In addition to storage services, Westore Frozen is expanding its frozen transportation capabilities as part of this agreement. The company will provide end-to-end transportation between the processing facilities and its cold-storage centers, ensuring temperature-controlled integrity and seamless logistics for H-E-B.

In response to the fast-growing demand for cold storage and frozen food imports from Mexico, Westore Frozen has broken ground on a new $40 million facility in Laredo, Texas, strategically located near the U.S.–Mexico border. The 180,000-square-foot campus will include 100,000 square feet of frozen storage designed to handle high-volume importation and distribution of frozen fruits, vegetables and proteins from Mexico and Latin America.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

