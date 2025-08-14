H-E-B Opens 11th Store in 3 Years for DFW Metroplex

H-E-B is continuing its takeover of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, otherwise known as the DFW Metroplex. The Texas-based retailer has officially opened its H-E-B Prosper store in Collin County. The 133,000-square-foot H-E-B joins eight other H-E-B stores and two Joe V’s Smart Shop locations that the retailer has opened in the DFW Metroplex since 2022.

The new store is located at 2145 West Frontier Parkway, at the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway in Prosper, a city north of Dallas.

“We’re excited our Prosper store will allow us to serve even more Texans in the DFW area,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B EVP north west food/drug. “We are committed to support this community with an incredible shopping experience, friendly customer service and the best H-E-B has to offer.”