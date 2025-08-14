H-E-B Opens 11th Store in 3 Years for DFW Metroplex

H-E-B's newest DFW store, in Prosper, Texas, features a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-up spaces.
Features of the Prosper store include a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru; a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-up spaces; H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services, with a large Curbside parking area; and a fuel station with a carwash.
Additional store highlights include a Cooking Connection program with live demonstrations and samplings for recipes; an extensive craft beer and wine section with a sampling station; and a Healthy Living department with bulk food items. H-E-B Sushiya offers handmade sushi selections made in-store daily, while an Asian grill provides rice bowls, teriyaki and more.
The Prosper store is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and employs 570 associates.
In the DFW area, H-E-B has opened H-E-B stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance, Mansfield and Melissa. H-E-B has also officially unveiled plans for stores in Rockwall, Irving, Murphy, Mid-Cities, Forney and Denton. Earlier this year, the retailer purchased land in Dallas at Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway, a site being considered for the company’s first H-E-B store in the city of Dallas.
San Antonio-based H-E-B, with sales of more than $46 billion, operates more than 455 stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. The largest privately held employer in Texas, H-E-B employs 170,000-plus associates in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
