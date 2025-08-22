H-E-B Debuts 11th Joe V’s Smart Shop in Houston

Continuing its expansion in Texas, H-E-B recently opened its newest Joe V’s Smart Shop in north Houston, at I-45 and West Road. The 55,000-square-foot store, located at 10241 North Freeway Service Road, marks the company’s 11th location in the Houston area and 13th store in the state.

According to H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop is an innovative price format that reduces costs throughout its operations and passes those savings on to its customers. It offers competitive prices on fresh, high-quality products such as produce, in-store cut meats, tortillas and breads made in store, and sushi made daily.

“We’re thrilled to open our 13th Joe V’s Smart Shop, which allows us provide more Texas families with the opportunity to make healthy food choices at affordable prices,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B COO. “We look forward to serving our Smart Shoppers with a quality shopping experience while also investing in the local community and creating jobs for our neighbors.”

The I-45 and West Road store employs more than 230 associates, with most hired from the local community and nearby neighborhoods.

The Joe V’s Smart Shop format launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 2,500 associates across 13 stores in Dallas and the Houston area.

The brand revealed plans for another Joe V’s Smart Shop, at Highway 183 and Story Road in Irving, which is expected to open in late 2025, becoming the third location in north Texas.

The newest Joe V’s Smart Shop is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

San Antonio-based H-E-B, with sales of more than $46 billion, operates more than 455 stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. H-E-B employs 170,000-plus associates in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.