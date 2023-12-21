H-E-B Breaks Ground on Joe V’s in Dallas

Retailer ramps up competition in Metroplex with both larger- and smaller-format banners
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
a woman smiling for the camera
Joe V's Dallas
The 55,000-square-foot Joe V's on Wheatland Road in Dallas will bring another price format option to that busy market.

Not long after unveiling a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Katy, Texas, near Houston, H-E-B held a groundbreaking ceremony in Dallas on Dec. 20 for another location of the smaller-format store. Set to open in late summer 2024, this Joe V’s is situated at 4101 W. Wheatland Road.

The latest Joe V’s in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex will carry the banner’s signature assortment of fresh and “community focused” products, with a smaller inventory of 10,000 items compared to larger H-E-B brand stores. The site will include an in-store bakery, sushi post, chef-inspired meals, a broad Latino cheese selection, and cut-in-store meat, chicken and seafood. As with other locations, the 55,000-square foot Wheatland Road store will tout its competitive prices and convenient setup.

To mark the groundbreaking occasion, H-E-B announced that it is donating $40,000 to local schools and nonprofit organizations. Some of the students were on hand for the event. 

“We are committed to providing the best shopping experience with an emphasis on offering the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said H-E-B’s COO Roxanne Orsak. “We’re thrilled to introduce Joe V’s Smart Shop to more Texans and excited that this proud H-E-B brand will soon serve customers in Dallas with top-quality service and selection.”

H-E-B Joe V's event
Students at schools near the under-construction Joe V's will benefit from a company donation to their programs.

H-E-B continues to expand its banners in the DFW market. Earlier this year, the company shared that a Joe V’s will open at 5204 S. Buckner in Dallas in 2025. In October, the retailer held a grand opening for a new 117,000-square-foot H-E-B store in Allen, Texas, the fourth H-E-B to open in the Metroplex in the past year. Coming next: H-E-B stores in the nearby cities of Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall. 

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.

