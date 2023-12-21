H-E-B Breaks Ground on Joe V’s in Dallas

The 55,000-square-foot Joe V's on Wheatland Road in Dallas will bring another price format option to that busy market.

Not long after unveiling a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Katy, Texas, near Houston, H-E-B held a groundbreaking ceremony in Dallas on Dec. 20 for another location of the smaller-format store. Set to open in late summer 2024, this Joe V’s is situated at 4101 W. Wheatland Road.

The latest Joe V’s in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex will carry the banner’s signature assortment of fresh and “community focused” products, with a smaller inventory of 10,000 items compared to larger H-E-B brand stores. The site will include an in-store bakery, sushi post, chef-inspired meals, a broad Latino cheese selection, and cut-in-store meat, chicken and seafood. As with other locations, the 55,000-square foot Wheatland Road store will tout its competitive prices and convenient setup.

[Read more: “H-E-B’s San Antonio Spurs Commercials Are Back”]

To mark the groundbreaking occasion, H-E-B announced that it is donating $40,000 to local schools and nonprofit organizations. Some of the students were on hand for the event.