H-E-B Breaks Ground on Joe V’s in Dallas

The 55,000-square-foot Joe V's on Wheatland Road in Dallas will bring another price format option to that busy market.
Not long after unveiling a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Katy, Texas, near Houston, H-E-B held a groundbreaking ceremony in Dallas on Dec. 20 for another location of the smaller-format store. Set to open in late summer 2024, this Joe V’s is situated at 4101 W. Wheatland Road.
The latest Joe V’s in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex will carry the banner’s signature assortment of fresh and “community focused” products, with a smaller inventory of 10,000 items compared to larger H-E-B brand stores. The site will include an in-store bakery, sushi post, chef-inspired meals, a broad Latino cheese selection, and cut-in-store meat, chicken and seafood. As with other locations, the 55,000-square foot Wheatland Road store will tout its competitive prices and convenient setup.
To mark the groundbreaking occasion, H-E-B announced that it is donating $40,000 to local schools and nonprofit organizations. Some of the students were on hand for the event.
“We are committed to providing the best shopping experience with an emphasis on offering the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said H-E-B’s COO Roxanne Orsak. “We’re thrilled to introduce Joe V’s Smart Shop to more Texans and excited that this proud H-E-B brand will soon serve customers in Dallas with top-quality service and selection.”