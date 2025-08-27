H-E-B Announces Finalists of Made-in-Texas Program

Candice and Sean Wheat created a line of bath and body products under The Lavish Goat brand.

H-E-B, known for its big support of homegrown products and Lone Star State enthusiasm, has named 10 finalists in its 12th annual “Quest for Texas Best” contest. The competition recognizes startups and small businesses that offer made-in-Texas products.

The finalists were chosen from a field of 370 entries and will now compete for a share of $100,000 in prize money and an opportunity to have their items on H-E-B store shelves. Products span several categories, including food, beverage, home goods and beauty, among other segments.

This year’s finalists include the following brands and hometowns: