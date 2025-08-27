 Skip to main content

H-E-B Announces Finalists of Made-in-Texas Program

Regional grocer honors 10 small businesses in annual competition
Lynn Petrak
lavish goat
Candice and Sean Wheat created a line of bath and body products under The Lavish Goat brand.

H-E-B, known for its big support of homegrown products and Lone Star State enthusiasm, has named 10 finalists in its 12th annual “Quest for Texas Best” contest. The competition recognizes startups and small businesses that offer made-in-Texas products.

The finalists were chosen from a field of 370 entries and will now compete for a share of $100,000 in prize money and an opportunity to have their items on H-E-B store shelves. Products span several categories, including food, beverage, home goods and beauty, among other segments.

This year’s finalists include the following brands and hometowns:

  • Deli Spice Cooking Spices, McAllen
  • Jam-In Tools Crawfish Peeler, Dickinson
  • The Lavish Goat Bath Products, Sugar Land
  • My Drink Bomb Cocktail Mixers, Houston
  • Oca Foods Peanut Butter, Austin
  • Rigo’s Dairy Latin-Style Cheese, Bryan
  • Spicytude Spices, Dallas
  • Tozi Super Foods Tortillas and Tortilla Chips, Austin
“Quest for Texas Best is not only designed to find the best Texas-made products, but also to empower local entrepreneurs with the resources, exposure, and mentorship they need to grow,” said James Harris, senior director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity at the grocer. “H-E-B was once a small business, so we understand the power and potential they can have, and we cannot wait to share the winning selections with our customers.”

The final winner will be announced on Sept. 25.

H-E-B has long supported fledgling suppliers, discovering more than 1,000 unique products over the past decade. The company reports that it has given nearly $2.75 million in prize money, along with other forms of marketing and mentoring support, during that time frame.

San Antonio-based H-E-B, with sales of more than $46 billion, operates more than 455 stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. H-E-B employs 170,000-plus associates in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

