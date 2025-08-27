H-E-B Announces Finalists of Made-in-Texas Program
“Quest for Texas Best is not only designed to find the best Texas-made products, but also to empower local entrepreneurs with the resources, exposure, and mentorship they need to grow,” said James Harris, senior director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity at the grocer. “H-E-B was once a small business, so we understand the power and potential they can have, and we cannot wait to share the winning selections with our customers.”
The final winner will be announced on Sept. 25.
H-E-B has long supported fledgling suppliers, discovering more than 1,000 unique products over the past decade. The company reports that it has given nearly $2.75 million in prize money, along with other forms of marketing and mentoring support, during that time frame.
San Antonio-based H-E-B, with sales of more than $46 billion, operates more than 455 stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. H-E-B employs 170,000-plus associates in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.