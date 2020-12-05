GSI US Sets Virtual Retail Conference for June

The COVID-19 pandemic is playing a mean game with most of the business world, not the least of which are industry get-togethers and networking events, places where professionals gather to learn the latest trends and catch up with developments. But GS1 US isn’t giving up on its efforts to encourage collaboration among food retail and associated professionals.

The not-for-profit information standards organization will hold a digital conference in June to “help supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals stay up to date on industry trends, share best practices and prepare for future business opportunities.” The event, GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, is scheduled to take place on June 16-17. The digital conference replaces an in-person event that was supposed to take place in Las Vegas.

“GS1 Connect: Digital Edition represents a unique opportunity to provide access to our communities at a time when there’s an even greater need to stay connected and informed,” said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of Ewing, N.J.-based GS1 US. “This virtual format will offer highly curated program content and the flexibility for attendees to learn when and where they choose. We look forward to extending the spirit of collaboration and education in this new way.”

GS1 US, a member of GS1 Global, aims to boost supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. The virtual conference in June “will offer cross-industry super sessions and educational sessions across six tracks: retail, foodservice, grocery, health care, innovation and technology,” the group said. “The latest products and solutions that leverage GS1 Standards will be featured in the technology track. Attendees will learn about a range of topics, including supply chain resiliency, inventory visibility, sustainability, product traceability, data quality, omnichannel strategies and blockchain.”

Featured speakers, according to GS1 US, include Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Rohit Bhargava, innovation and marketing expert and best-selling author.