GrubMarket Introduces WholesaleWare Apps

On a mission to digitally transform the fresh food supply chain, GrubMarket Inc. has released its iOS and Android apps for WholesaleWare, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built for fresh produce and protein wholesalers, brokers and foodservice distributors.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain e-commerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related SaaS solutions.

WholesaleWare was introduced six years ago by GrubMarket as an internal software platform for managing the operations of the company's produce and meat wholesaler subsidiaries. After powering hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and receiving positive feedback from users, WholesaleWare was released for general availability in 2020 to wholesale, broker and distribution companies across the United States.

"The need for mobile solutions has grown tremendously for players throughout the food supply chain, not only for end consumers, but also for wholesalers, distributors, restaurants and retail. Our new mobile apps are built on WholesaleWare's modern technology infrastructure and follow WholesaleWare's user-friendly design paradigm. The functionality enables wholesalers and distributors to share customer-specific price sheets, automatically process orders, and communicate with customers in a way that is far more efficient and accurate compared to traditional methods," said Genevieve Wang, GrubMarket's chief software officer.

With the addition of the new mobile apps, WholesaleWare now includes:

Seamless inventory management

Dynamic pricing strategies

Customer relationship management and preferences engine

Flexible routing and logistics management

Integrated manufacturing and repacking management

Advanced warehouse management with automated lot traceability

Modern and intuitive e-commerce workflows

Customizable grower accounting and settlement features for consignment and PAS

Instantaneous native financial integrations with QuickBooks and NetSuite

Customized reporting of sales, profitability, product metrics, productivity and performance, and more

Support for on-the-go ordering, custom pricing, customer preferences, messaging and branding opportunities

"Our mission at GrubMarket is to bring greater profits to players throughout the food supply chain by reducing waste, improving efficiencies, and delivering better customer experiences through the benefits of digitization," said Mike Xu, founder and CEO of GrubMarket. "The food supply chain industry has been largely ignored by modern advances in technological innovation. With our deep expertise in world-class software development and our immersive understanding of the food industry as a major provider of food nationwide, we are uniquely positioned to help drive this new wave of digital transformation. We are thrilled to launch our new mobile apps ... as part of that strategy."

GrubMarket has also been busy this year with acquisitions. Its latest one, which happened after the company picked up $120 million in an oversubscribed Series E funding round, was the acquisition of Vancouver-based Funtech Software. This deal not only starts the company's expansion into Canada, but also enables GrubMarket to form its first overseas software technology R&D center.

Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia, with plans to expand to other parts of the United States, Canada and additional countries.