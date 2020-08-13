Sponsored Content
Growing Online Grocery: Holiday Meals, Catering, Cakes and Product Bundles
WEBINAR DATE: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT
Join Freshop to learn how to expand your online grocery from the aisles to all the great services your store offers. Starting with how to handle many orders for holiday meals on a single day to supporting full-service catering through the year, Freshop will give you ideas on growing your online business and helping your service counters by moving orders online and increasing productivity and profitability.
Speakers: