Grocery Workers March in SoCal for Better Wages

Grocery union members on the West Coast recently took to the streets to voice support for fair wages, benefits and strong working environments. Hundreds of employees belonging to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) organizations in Southern California and representing a coalition called Grocery Workers Rising marched from Vons to Stater Bros. stores in La Verne, Calif., on Tuesday, April 15.

The members contend that they took action to ensure that they and their colleagues get fair living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension and adequate staffing at their respective workplaces. They represent associates from The Kroger Co.-owned Ralphs, Albertsons Cos.-owned Vons and Pavilions and Stater Bros., among other retailers.

“Even just 20 to 30 years ago, a job at the grocery store was an entry into the middle class and grocery workers could afford to live, raise a family and save for retirement,” declared Mark Ramos, president of UFCW Local 1428. “However, working conditions for grocery workers have declined rapidly over the past 20 years and grocery companies are trying everything they can to make executives and Wall Street investors rich. That’s why grocery workers across Southern California are rising up and showing that they’re ready to do what it takes to get the contracts they deserve."