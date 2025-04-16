 Skip to main content

Grocery Workers March in SoCal for Better Wages

Union members from Ralphs, Vons and Stater Bros. stage action following expiration of contract
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Union members UFCW
Workers affiliated with the Grocery Workers Rising campaign took part in a march on April 15 in La Verne, Calif.

Grocery union members on the West Coast recently took to the streets to voice support for fair wages, benefits and strong working environments. Hundreds of employees belonging to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) organizations in Southern California and representing a coalition called Grocery Workers Rising marched from Vons to Stater Bros. stores in La Verne, Calif., on Tuesday, April 15. 

The members contend that they took action to ensure that they and their colleagues get fair living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension and adequate staffing at their respective workplaces. They represent associates from The Kroger Co.-owned Ralphs, Albertsons Cos.-owned Vons and Pavilions and Stater Bros., among other retailers. 

[RELATED: Tony’s Fresh Market Workers Vote Against Joining Union]

“Even just 20 to 30 years ago, a job at the grocery store was an entry into the middle class and grocery workers could afford to live, raise a family and save for retirement,” declared Mark Ramos, president of UFCW Local 1428. “However, working conditions for grocery workers have declined rapidly over the past 20 years and grocery companies are trying everything they can to make executives and Wall Street investors rich. That’s why grocery workers across Southern California are rising up and showing that they’re ready to do what it takes to get the contracts they deserve."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Another union member weighed in on the march. “We have to join together to fight to protect our health care. We have to protect our retirement,” said Michelle Diaz, a service deli clerk at Stater Bros. and member of UFCW Local 1428.

Organizers reported that the UFCW locals 8GS13532477011671428, and 1442 represent more than 65,000 grocery workers in Southern and Central California and noted that their current contract expired on March 2.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.

Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds