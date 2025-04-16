Grocery Workers March in SoCal for Better Wages
Another union member weighed in on the march. “We have to join together to fight to protect our health care. We have to protect our retirement,” said Michelle Diaz, a service deli clerk at Stater Bros. and member of UFCW Local 1428.
Organizers reported that the UFCW locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442 represent more than 65,000 grocery workers in Southern and Central California and noted that their current contract expired on March 2.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.
Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100.