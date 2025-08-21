 Skip to main content

Grocery Trends Spotlighted at UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show

Multicultural appeal, wellness, natural/organic, tech enablement all on display
On the natural/organic front, the particular standouts at UNFI's Holiday and Winter Selling Show were those under the company's own brands.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) recent Holiday and Winter Selling Show at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn., which took place July 29-31, dished up a veritable smorgasbord of food products across all store categories, where attendees could experience the most impactful trends at retail. 

The metaphorical feast began even before the show floor opened, with short but impactful case studies illustrating the venerable Providence, R.I.-based distributor’s partnerships with Ohio retailer Heinen’s on a pioneering wellness program, with New York metro area operator Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on a premium natural/organic section in center store, and with specialty grocer Catherine’s Market, running a single artisanal grocery store in Alexander City, Ala., on assortment optimization backed by data-driven recommendations. UNFI also touted its Digital and Professional Services division, which aim to help retailers capitalize on such trends as multicultural products – Dubai chocolate, anyone? – and premium natural/organic items such as those sold under the company’s Woodstock brand. 

Once on the show floor, those trends discussed in the case studies came to life. Multicultural tastes were well represented, with offerings including Pisqueya condiments, providing a taste of the Dominican Republic; filling Wow Bao buns, branching into grocery after finding success in the restaurant sector; Little Latke Crisps, inspired by the Jewish potato pancakes; Rise & Puff Gourmet Tortillas, delivering authenticity along with clean ingredients; and Truly Indian Potato & Pea Samosas, blending traditional fare with the convenience of frozen food. 

Retail tech solutions featured on the show floor included GreenChoice, PBC’s offering of health-oriented shelf tags and a white-label app, which enable retailers to help customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values.

On the natural/organic front, the particular standouts at the show were those under UNFI’s own brands: Field Day Organic Pizza, Woodstock freeze-dried fruit slices in varieties like strawberry and banana and cinnamon apple, and, perhaps most revelatory, Woodstock Banana Water, a vibrant clean-label beverage now available in blueberry, strawberry and chocolate versions. 

Health-and-wellness items encompassed such intriguing products as New Zealand’s TranzAlpine Honey, offering organic manuka honey – well known for its healing properties – in products that included soothing Honey Drops with Propolis (a resinous substance collected by honeybees from trees and plants and used to seal their hives); the sugar- and gluten-free David Bar, featuring a whopping 28 grams of protein; allergen- and corn-free Every Body Eat Cranberry Vanilla Cookie Bites; low-sugar, higher-fiber Catalina Crunch Vanilla Almond Protein Granola; non-GMO, gluten-free, low-calorie and vegan Woodridge Snacks Vacuum-Fried Brussel Sprouts, which come in an on-trend Sweet Thai Chili Sauce flavor; and Nufs baked crackers containing no dairy, gluten, seed oils, artificial flavorings, soy or corn, sampling its new Hot Honey flavor.

Among UNFI’s retail tech solutions featured on the show floor was GreenChoice, PBC’s offering of health-oriented shelf tags and a white-label app, which enable retailers to help customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values. 

The annual event also played host to a Circle of Excellence awards ceremony for suppliers, as well as an energetic pitch slam, in which company founders were invited to an outdoor stage to hype their emerging products in just three minutes each. The winner was Rotten, a brand of better-for-you gummy candies boasting 4 grams of gut-friendly prebiotic fiber and 2 grams of protein per serving. 

