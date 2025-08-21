Grocery Trends Spotlighted at UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show

On the natural/organic front, the particular standouts at UNFI's Holiday and Winter Selling Show were those under the company's own brands.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) recent Holiday and Winter Selling Show at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn., which took place July 29-31, dished up a veritable smorgasbord of food products across all store categories, where attendees could experience the most impactful trends at retail.

The metaphorical feast began even before the show floor opened, with short but impactful case studies illustrating the venerable Providence, R.I.-based distributor’s partnerships with Ohio retailer Heinen’s on a pioneering wellness program, with New York metro area operator Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on a premium natural/organic section in center store, and with specialty grocer Catherine’s Market, running a single artisanal grocery store in Alexander City, Ala., on assortment optimization backed by data-driven recommendations. UNFI also touted its Digital and Professional Services division, which aim to help retailers capitalize on such trends as multicultural products – Dubai chocolate, anyone? – and premium natural/organic items such as those sold under the company’s Woodstock brand.

Once on the show floor, those trends discussed in the case studies came to life. Multicultural tastes were well represented, with offerings including Pisqueya condiments, providing a taste of the Dominican Republic; filling Wow Bao buns, branching into grocery after finding success in the restaurant sector; Little Latke Crisps, inspired by the Jewish potato pancakes; Rise & Puff Gourmet Tortillas, delivering authenticity along with clean ingredients; and Truly Indian Potato & Pea Samosas, blending traditional fare with the convenience of frozen food.