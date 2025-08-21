Grocery Trends Spotlighted at UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show

Retail tech solutions featured on the show floor included GreenChoice, PBC’s offering of health-oriented shelf tags and a white-label app, which enable retailers to help customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values.
On the natural/organic front, the particular standouts at the show were those under UNFI’s own brands: Field Day Organic Pizza, Woodstock freeze-dried fruit slices in varieties like strawberry and banana and cinnamon apple, and, perhaps most revelatory, Woodstock Banana Water, a vibrant clean-label beverage now available in blueberry, strawberry and chocolate versions.
Health-and-wellness items encompassed such intriguing products as New Zealand’s TranzAlpine Honey, offering organic manuka honey – well known for its healing properties – in products that included soothing Honey Drops with Propolis (a resinous substance collected by honeybees from trees and plants and used to seal their hives); the sugar- and gluten-free David Bar, featuring a whopping 28 grams of protein; allergen- and corn-free Every Body Eat Cranberry Vanilla Cookie Bites; low-sugar, higher-fiber Catalina Crunch Vanilla Almond Protein Granola; non-GMO, gluten-free, low-calorie and vegan Woodridge Snacks Vacuum-Fried Brussel Sprouts, which come in an on-trend Sweet Thai Chili Sauce flavor; and Nufs baked crackers containing no dairy, gluten, seed oils, artificial flavorings, soy or corn, sampling its new Hot Honey flavor.
The annual event also played host to a Circle of Excellence awards ceremony for suppliers, as well as an energetic pitch slam, in which company founders were invited to an outdoor stage to hype their emerging products in just three minutes each. The winner was Rotten, a brand of better-for-you gummy candies boasting 4 grams of gut-friendly prebiotic fiber and 2 grams of protein per serving.