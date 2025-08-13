Grocery Technology Blamed for Price Gouging

The legislation is co-sponsored by congressional representatives from Arizona, Indiana, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Oregon, Washington state, California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and Wisconsin.

It's also endorsed by Public Citizen, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), Detroit Action, Open Markets Institute, Groundwork Collaborative, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), Demand Progress, Towards Justice and Brightmoor Connection.

“Families shouldn’t be charged more because a retailer’s algorithm decides they can ‘afford’ it,” noted J.B. Branch, Big Tech Accountability Advocate at Washington, D.C.-based Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group. “The Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act closes the door on this kind of surveillance pricing. Public Citizen applauds Rep. Tlaib for tackling both the existing problem of price gouging and the new threat of personalized exploitation in the digital age.”

“Technologies like electronic shelf tags threaten to usher in a new era where the price of an item you pick up from the shelf can change within the amount of time it takes to walk to the register," added Milton Jones, president of the Washington, D.C.-based UFCW International Union. "Even more concerning, customers could be charged different prices based on personal data like income, race, gender and more. ‘Surveillance pricing’ is deeply unfair, potentially discriminatory and must be banned. This legislation will protect consumers as well as the hardworking UFCW members who help families put food on the table each time they visit their local grocery store.”

According to Progressive Grocer’s 10th annual Grocery Tech Trends Study, ESLs are among the top technologies that grocers said they are planning to add.

As PG Multimedia Editor Emily Crowe reported in her "Next-Level Shelf Technology" article, one of the most obvious retailer benefits of using ESLs is the labor reallocation afforded by associates no longer needing to physically update pricing signage. Another benefit is the ability to react more quickly to inflation and competition. ESLs also allow grocers to change fresh product pricing more quickly to reduce waste.

Last month, the National Retail Federation (NRF) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan in an effort to block a New York state law that requires retailers to disclose the use of algorithmic pricing. NRF claims that the measure would unfairly malign a system that helps merchants provide customers with lower prices and personalized offers.

According to the lawsuit, the law “is unsupported by any facts” that algorithmic pricing is inherently harmful. Any discrimination or price gouging that might inadvertently occur is already prohibited by other state laws, the suit pointed out.