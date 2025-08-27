Grocery Outlet Hires Former Lidl Exec to Lead Store Ops

As the company continues to grow, both in sales and store presence, Grocery Outlet is also making some executive changes. This week, the extreme value retailer announced that Frank Kerr is taking on the role of EVP and chief store operations officer.

Kerr comes to Grocery Outlet from Lidl US, where he recently served as SVP of operations and chief customer officer. At Lidl – another fast-expanding retailer – he is credited with increasing market share and driving consistent bottom-line results. His industry background also includes a tenure as VP of retail operations at Save A Lot.

“Frank’s proven leadership experience in grocery retail and the exceptional results he has achieved throughout his career, in both licensee and traditional grocery models, make him an ideal leader of our store operations team,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet’s president and CEO. “Frank brings operational expertise across a multitude of functional areas, including store operations, marketing, strategy, and market expansion, to support our independent operators to drive execution and store performance in our next chapter of profitable growth. We look forward to welcoming Frank to our team.”