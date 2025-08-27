Grocery Outlet Hires Former Lidl Exec to Lead Store Ops
Kerr shared his own enthusiasm for the pivotal job at Grocery Outlet: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Grocery Outlet team and to be part of the company’s mission focused on making a positive difference in the lives of customers by offering exceptional value and a shopping experience they’ll love. I look forward to partnering with our team and our independent operators to bring that mission to life every day through strong execution in stores, while delivering sustainable growth and stronger profitability for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”
The new head of operations will hit the ground running. Grocery Outlet is widening its reach with new stores and reported a 1.1% bump in comps in its recent quarterly financial report. More store openings are in the works for the rest of the fiscal year, as the retailer continues to follow a restructuring plan designed to optimize the footprint of new store growth.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 550 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.