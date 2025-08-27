 Skip to main content

Grocery Outlet Hires Former Lidl Exec to Lead Store Ops

Frank Kerr steps into EVP and chief store operations officer role
Lynn Petrak
Frank Kerr
As the company continues to grow, both in sales and store presence, Grocery Outlet is also making some executive changes. This week, the extreme value retailer announced that Frank Kerr is taking on the role of EVP and chief store operations officer.

Kerr comes to Grocery Outlet from Lidl US, where he recently served as SVP of operations and chief customer officer. At Lidl – another fast-expanding retailer – he is credited with increasing market share and driving consistent bottom-line results. His industry background also includes a tenure as VP of retail operations at Save A Lot.

“Frank’s proven leadership experience in grocery retail and the exceptional results he has achieved throughout his career, in both licensee and traditional grocery models, make him an ideal leader of our store operations team,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet’s president and CEO. “Frank brings operational expertise across a multitude of functional areas, including store operations, marketing, strategy, and market expansion, to support our independent operators to drive execution and store performance in our next chapter of profitable growth. We look forward to welcoming Frank to our team.”

Kerr shared his own enthusiasm for the pivotal job at Grocery Outlet: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Grocery Outlet team and to be part of the company’s mission focused on making a positive difference in the lives of customers by offering exceptional value and a shopping experience they’ll love. I look forward to partnering with our team and our independent operators to bring that mission to life every day through strong execution in stores, while delivering sustainable growth and stronger profitability for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

The new head of operations will hit the ground running. Grocery Outlet is widening its reach with new stores and reported a 1.1% bump in comps in its recent quarterly financial report More store openings are in the works for the rest of the fiscal year, as the retailer continues to follow a restructuring plan designed to optimize the footprint of new store growth. 

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 550 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

